Karan Kundrra turns 39: Actor rings his birthday in Goa, GF Tejasswi Prakash looks SEXY in white dress

Karan Kundra had a beach party in Goa as he celebrated his 39th birthday with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

The couple was seen twinning in white and the tress on the beach were decorated with lights and the two were seen having a lavish dinner.

In a video going viral online, Karan and Tejasswi gave couple goals as they walked hand-in-hand and opened a bottle of champagne.

While they posed, the 'Naagin' actress looked sexy in a white crop and slit dress while Karan looked dapper in a white shirt and pant.

Sharing pictures on her Instagram, Tejasswi wrote, "To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to a infinity. Happy birthday (well belated - thanks to you) my love."