Kantara on OTT: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's blockbuster movie

Kantara OTT release: After a remarkable run at the box office, the makers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara finally released the film on Amazon Prime in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kantara, a Kannada film starring Rishab Shetty, has won acclaim from both critics and viewers. Among those who have praised the movie are Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Kantara checks all the requirements for being entertaining, from having an engaging plot to having excellent music and being a visual pleasure.

The movie, directed by Rishab Shetty, has so far made more than Rs 400 crore at the box office. Only two Kannada films have accomplished this feat before. Kantara overtook Yash's KGF 2 over the weekend to become Karnataka's highest-grossing movie ever. The producers have chosen the OTT path now after a 50-day run at the box office.

Beginning tomorrow, November 24, Kantara will be accessible through Amazon Prime. The movie will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Kantara, a Hombale Films production, has Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Rishab Shetty, and Pramod Shetty in the key parts.

Kantara tells the tale of a Kambala champion, played by Rishab Shetty, set in a fictitious hamlet in the Dakshina Kannada area of Karnataka. The holy practises of the area are shown in the movie. Additionally, it masterfully combines well-known tales, folklore, and superstitions from Karnataka.



