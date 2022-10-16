Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara (Hindi): Is Rishab Shetty's action thriller HIT or FLOP? Read it's Box Office report

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    Kantara Box office report: The action thriller by Rishab Shetty, which is based on a folktale, is currently performing exceptionally well at the box office in its original language, but the Hindi dub appears to be taking off.

    The Kannada film Kantara by Rishab Shetty is enjoying a historically significant run. The figures for the second week were higher than the numbers for the first week, and the third week began similarly, with the Friday and Saturday numbers higher than the first and second Friday and Saturday numbers. A Hindi dubbed version of the movie was released in its third week due to positive word-of-mouth, and it was well received by audiences, particularly in Maharashtra, where the bulk of the dubbed Hindi industry has originated.
     

    Given the excitement surrounding the premiere of Kantara (in Hindi), shown on over 1200 screens, the film's opening-day results were just about Rs. 1.10 cr. net, were a bit underwhelming. As it earned Rs. 2.35 crore net on its second day, the movie saw an astounding increase of almost 110 percent. The rise is over 100% rather than the typical growth of 20 to 60 percent that movies often see on Saturday, which puts the movie in a position to break out in the future if Monday's statistics end up beating Friday's.
     

    It remains to be seen if this movie may eventually join the illustrious list of south Indian films that have succeeded in the Hindi-speaking region, or not. One such movie, Kantara, is currently outperforming the Kannada version of KGF Chapter 2 in the Hindi belt thanks to its spectacular box office performance there.
     

    The production company Hombale is responsible for both KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara; therefore there should be some goodwill toward them as they both represent genre-defining and ground-breaking films. Also Read: Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ gets a new release date; THIS is when it will hit the theatres

    This movie has made Rs. 3.45 crore in its first two days of release, and today, on Sunday, we may anticipate another strong box office day. Since this movie can potentially be the next great thing to emerge out of South India, it would be intriguing to see how the next few days develop. Also Read: Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts

