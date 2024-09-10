Kangana Ranaut reportedly sold her Mumbai house for THIS shocking amount!

Kangana Ranaut reportedly sold her Pali Hill (Bandra, Mumbai) house. According to Zapkey, the actress just sold the disputed home for Rs 32 crore.

Kangana reportedly bought the home at Rs 20.7 crore in September 2017. She also obtained a Rs 27 crore loan from ICICI Bank against the property in December 2022. The home served as the workplace for her production company, Manikarnika Films. Last month, a YouTube page called Code Estate posted a video disclosing that a production house office is available for purchase.

Although the identity of the production company and its owner were not divulged, the photographs and visuals utilized in the film suggested that it was Kangana's office. According to the video's description, the bungalow includes the land on which it is built. It also stated that the plot size is 285 square meters, with a total construction space of 3042 square feet.

The residence also includes a 500-square-foot parking area. The structure has two floors and is valued at Rs 40 crore. This is the same property that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation inspected in 2020. In September 2020, the BMC demolished parts of Kangana's Bandra office, citing illegal building.



On September 9, the Bombay High Court issued a stay order, which halted the demolition work in the middle. Kangana filed a petition against BMC and requested Rs 2 crores in compensation from BMC, but dropped her demands in May 2023.

