Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency delves into the turbulent era of the 1970s Emergency under PM Indira Gandhi. While addressing CBFC-mandated cuts, Kangana said she would have preferred the original narrative but accepted the edits, ensuring the film’s essence remains intact. Releasing January 17, it promises a gripping story

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Emergency, addressed the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) mandate to remove certain portions of the film. She mentioned that as a director, she would have preferred the original narrative to remain intact but expressed no objections to the cuts, acknowledging that they did not undermine the film's essence. She pointed out that some historical episodes were entirely removed but clarified that this did not impact the movie’s core message

Set during the Emergency period in the 1970s, the film delves into one of the most significant chapters in Indian democracy, under the leadership of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It promises an intense exploration of the political and personal dynamics of the era

Set during the Emergency period in the 1970s, the film delves into one of the most significant chapters in Indian democracy, under the leadership of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It promises an intense exploration of the political and personal dynamics of the era

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film’s music is composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Emergency is slated for release on January 17

Latest Videos