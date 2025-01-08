Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency delves into the turbulent era of the 1970s Emergency under PM Indira Gandhi. While addressing CBFC-mandated cuts, Kangana said she would have preferred the original narrative but accepted the edits, ensuring the film’s essence remains intact. Releasing January 17, it promises a gripping story

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Emergency, addressed the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) mandate to remove certain portions of the film. She mentioned that as a director, she would have preferred the original narrative to remain intact but expressed no objections to the cuts, acknowledging that they did not undermine the film's essence. She pointed out that some historical episodes were entirely removed but clarified that this did not impact the movie’s core message

article_image2

Set during the Emergency period in the 1970s, the film delves into one of the most significant chapters in Indian democracy, under the leadership of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It promises an intense exploration of the political and personal dynamics of the era

article_image3

Set during the Emergency period in the 1970s, the film delves into one of the most significant chapters in Indian democracy, under the leadership of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It promises an intense exploration of the political and personal dynamics of the era

article_image4

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film’s music is composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Emergency is slated for release on January 17

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH] NTI

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

VIDEO Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment RBA

VIDEO: Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Recent Stories

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more RBA

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details RBA

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details

DA hike update Central government employees salaries may expect 3-4 per cent increase in January 2025 gcw

DA hike UPDATE: Central govt employees’ salaries may expect 3-4% increase in January 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon