Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media [CHECK]

Kalidas Jayaram, the son of renowned actors Jayaram and Parvathy, and model Tarini Kalingarayar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala. The couple shared their first wedding photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans across social media.
 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Actor Kalidas Jayaram, the son of actors Jayaram and Parvathy, tied the knot with his girlfriend, model Tarini Kalingarayar, in a traditional ceremony on Sunday (Dec 8). The wedding was held at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala, and the couple shared their first pictures as newlyweds on Instagram.
 

article_image2

Kalidas and Tarini shared a joint post on Instagram, captioned "HITCHED," accompanied by evil eye, infinity, and heart emojis. In the photos, the couple can be seen in matching red and orange outfits. Tarini looks stunning in an orange saree with a red and gold border, while Kalidas dons a red and gold mundu. Fans are particularly captivated by the affectionate way the couple embraces and kisses, radiating happiness and love.

 Actors Amala Paul, Dushara Vijayan, Joju George, Ayesha Khan, Manjima Mohan and others commented with heart emojis or congratulatory messages.
 

article_image3

Kalidas and Tarini's wedding was graced by several prominent figures, including actor and MP Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister for Public Works and Tourism, PA Mohammed Riyas, along with his wife Veena, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Actor-director Major Ravi and other notable guests were also in attendance to celebrate the couple's special day.
 

article_image4

Kalidas’ wedding at the Guruvayur temple is part of a family tradition. His parents, Jayaram and Parvathy, were also married there in 1992 at the height of their film careers. Earlier this year, Kalidas’ sister, Malavika Jayaram, followed suit and wed Navaneeth Gireesh at the same temple.
 

article_image5

Kalidas Jayaram, widely recognized by Malayali audiences from his early years, is the eldest son of renowned actors Jayaram and Parvathy. He began his career as a child artist in popular Malayalam films such as Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum. Today, Kalidas is not only a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema but also in other regional and national film industries. The pre-wedding festivities, including photos and videos, had already gone viral on social media, amplifying the excitement surrounding the event.
 

article_image6

Tarini Kalingarayar, who gained recognition as the third runner-up in Miss Universe India 2021, is a graduate in visual communication. She pursued a career in modelling, collaborating with several prominent brands.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS) RBA

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details RBA

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post calls out people with limited brain RBA

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post, calls out people with ‘limited brain’

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara Afreen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan Veer Mehra NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara and Tajinder for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan

Recent Stories

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [Watch]

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace, loot clothes Louis Vuitton trunk and luxury cars (WATCH) gcw

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Esha Deol's Mumbai luxurious bungalow revealed - Inside photos NTI

Esha Deol's Mumbai luxurious bungalow revealed – Inside photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon