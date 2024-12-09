Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media [CHECK]

Kalidas Jayaram, the son of renowned actors Jayaram and Parvathy, and model Tarini Kalingarayar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala. The couple shared their first wedding photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans across social media.



Kalidas and Tarini shared a joint post on Instagram, captioned "HITCHED," accompanied by evil eye, infinity, and heart emojis. In the photos, the couple can be seen in matching red and orange outfits. Tarini looks stunning in an orange saree with a red and gold border, while Kalidas dons a red and gold mundu. Fans are particularly captivated by the affectionate way the couple embraces and kisses, radiating happiness and love. Actors Amala Paul, Dushara Vijayan, Joju George, Ayesha Khan, Manjima Mohan and others commented with heart emojis or congratulatory messages.



Kalidas and Tarini's wedding was graced by several prominent figures, including actor and MP Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister for Public Works and Tourism, PA Mohammed Riyas, along with his wife Veena, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Actor-director Major Ravi and other notable guests were also in attendance to celebrate the couple's special day.



Kalidas’ wedding at the Guruvayur temple is part of a family tradition. His parents, Jayaram and Parvathy, were also married there in 1992 at the height of their film careers. Earlier this year, Kalidas’ sister, Malavika Jayaram, followed suit and wed Navaneeth Gireesh at the same temple.



Kalidas Jayaram, widely recognized by Malayali audiences from his early years, is the eldest son of renowned actors Jayaram and Parvathy. He began his career as a child artist in popular Malayalam films such as Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum. Today, Kalidas is not only a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema but also in other regional and national film industries. The pre-wedding festivities, including photos and videos, had already gone viral on social media, amplifying the excitement surrounding the event.



Tarini Kalingarayar, who gained recognition as the third runner-up in Miss Universe India 2021, is a graduate in visual communication. She pursued a career in modelling, collaborating with several prominent brands.



