Kajol twins with sunset; drops gorgeous photos in happy yellow suit [PHOTOS]

Kajol, a versatile actress and social media icon, recently delighted fans with photos twinning with a sunset, radiating elegance in a yellow suit. She is set to appear in two exciting projects: Sarzameen, featuring debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Maharagni – Queen of Queens, reuniting with Prabhu Deva after decades

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Kajol, known for her versatile acting skills, remains a vibrant presence on social media, consistently updating her fans. Recently, she shared a series of photos where she appeared to be twinning with a sunset, capturing the attention of her followers and sparking a flurry of reactions online

article_image2

The actress posted these images on Instagram, donning a yellow suit complemented by a red bindi and minimal makeup. In her caption, she mentioned her resemblance to the sunset, using hashtags like #sunset and #yellow. Fans expressed their admiration, with one describing her as incredibly beautiful and another commenting on how both she and the sunset looked stunning. Many added heart emojis to showcase their appreciation

article_image3

On the professional front, Kajol will soon feature in Sarzameen, a project rumored to mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Though no official announcements have been made, Kajol revealed in an interview with Variety that the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. She shared her experience, noting how wonderful it was to work with both Prithviraj and Ibrahim, and expressed excitement about seeing them bring their characters to life on screen

article_image4

Kajol is also gearing up for Maharagni – Queen of Queens, an action-packed thriller directed by CharanTej Uppalapati. This film marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after their celebrated collaboration in Rajiv Menon’s Minsara Kanavu (1997). Recently, Ajay Devgn launched the teaser, which highlights Kajol in an intense, dynamic role, showcasing her combat skills. The film’s ensemble cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal

article_image5

Kajol and Prabhu Deva's previous film Minsara Kanavu was a critical and commercial success. Its Hindi-dubbed version, Sapnay, further expanded its audience, with songs like “Chanda Re” becoming widely beloved. Fans eagerly anticipate their renewed collaboration in Maharagni

