Jubin Nautiyal buys luxury apartment at Mumbai's Madh Island; Check whooping price HERE

Renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal has made headlines with his purchase of a luxurious 4BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Madh Island for THIS much. Nestled in the prestigious Raheja Exotica project, this 34th-floor seaside home reflects his rising stardom

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 3:16 PM IST

Renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal has purchased a luxurious 4BHK apartment in Mumbai's upscale Madh Island. Located on the 34th floor of the exclusive ‘Raheja Exotica’ project, the 1,933 sq ft seaside home, including a 200 sq ft deck with breathtaking views, is valued at Rs 4.94 crore. The property also includes three parking spaces, with a stamp duty of over Rs 29 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000

article_image2

Madh Island, situated near Malad, is becoming increasingly popular due to the proposed new bridge connecting Andheri to Versova. The area, known for its scenic beauty and privacy, is home to several Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Ronit Roy, and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Raheja Exotica project has also attracted stars like Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Archana Puran Singh

article_image3

Jubin Nautiyal continues to captivate audiences with his soulful music. Recent chart-topping hits like Tumse Pyar Karke, Mast Aankhon Wale, and Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai have solidified his place as a favorite among listeners of all ages. His growing success reflects his versatility and impact on the Indian music industry

article_image4

In addition to his real estate investment, Jubin is set to perform at the Maha Kumbh 2025, underscoring his status as one of India’s leading singers. This high-profile event is expected to further enhance his reputation as a celebrated performer

