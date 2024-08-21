Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez HOT photos: 7 things you didn't know about 55 year-old star

    Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, is a global celebrity renowned for her achievements in music, cinema, and fashion. However, many intriguing parts of her life and profession are not well recognised. Here are seven little-known facts about Jennifer Lopez.

    First Published Aug 21, 2024

    These lesser-known facts about Jennifer Lopez illustrate her diverse career, groundbreaking accomplishments, and dedication to giving back to her community. J.Lo's impact goes far beyond her entertainment career, from breaking down boundaries in Hollywood to her charity initiatives.

    First Latina to Earn Over $1 Million for a Film: Jennifer Lopez made history by becoming the first Latina actress to earn more than $1 million for a film role. This achievement occurred with her portrayal of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic Selena. Her performance received much praise and served to cement her reputation as a leading lady in Hollywood. This part was a huge step forward for Latina representation in the film business.

    Dance Beginnings as a Fly Girl: Jennifer Lopez started out as a dancer before becoming a celebrity. She rose to prominence as a "Fly Girl" dancer on the television show "In Living Colour" from 1991 to 1993. This job allowed her to display her dance abilities while also opening doors to acting possibilities, eventually propelling her to become the celebrity she is today.

    Jennifer Lopez’s Fashion Line
    Jennifer Lopez is not just an entertainer, but also a successful fashion businesswoman. In 2001, she debuted her clothing brand, JLO by Jennifer Lopez, featuring everything from apparel to accessories. The line was one of the first celebrity fashion labels, and it was quite successful, especially among young ladies. Lopez's impact in the fashion world has only risen since, with a number of successful endeavours to her credit.

    First Artist to Have a No. 1 Album and Film in the Same Week: Jennifer Lopez made history in 2001 by being the first artist to have both a number-one album and a number-one film in the same week. Her second studio album, "J.Lo," topped the Billboard 200 list, and her romantic comedy "The Wedding Planner" was the highest-grossing picture. This accomplishment demonstrated her flexibility and cemented her reputation as a dual threat in both the music and film sectors.

    Military Ties: Few people are aware of Jennifer Lopez's familial tie to the United States military. Jennifer's father, David Lopez, served in the military, and she has repeatedly expressed pleasure in his service. This background inspired her sense of discipline and work ethic, which she frequently attributes to her success.

    Black Belt in Taekwondo: Jennifer Lopez is a dancer, singer, and martial artist. She is a black belt in Taekwondo, a Korean martial art that emphasises head-height, leaping, and spinning kicks. This training has improved her physical condition and inspired some of her dance routines and performances.

    Passion for Philanthropy: Jennifer Lopez is very interested in charity, especially children's health and education. In 2009, she and her sister Lynda Lopez established the Lopez Family Foundation, which works to enhance the health and well-being of women and children. The organisation has funded various programs, including healthcare services for marginalised populations.

