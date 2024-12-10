Jayaram Birthday: Jayaram, wife Parvathy reflects on life as he turns 60; says he is 'embracing wrinkles'

Malayalam actor Jayaram celebrates his 60th birthday, reflecting on life, age, and new beginnings, while his wife Parvathy shares fond memories of their 36-year journey together.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Popular Malayalam actor Jayaram is celebrating his 60th birthday today, marking a remarkable journey of 36 years in the Malayalam film industry and a special new chapter following the recent wedding of his son and fellow actor Kalidas Jayaram. The milestone has seen an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and friends across the industry.

Jayaram reflected on this special day in an interview with Asianet News, sharing his perspective on age and life. "I enjoy every passing year, embracing the gray hair and wrinkles. Now that my son and daughter are married, I'm stepping into a new phase of life," he shared. While his official documents, like his SSLC book and passport, list his date of birth as December 10, 1965—making him 59—Jayaram feels much younger at heart.  

He added a thoughtful perspective on age: "There’s the age we are born into, the age we state for school records or job applications, and then there’s how others perceive our age. But most importantly, it’s the age we feel in our hearts, and I feel much younger."

Jayaram also shared a cultural tradition he is embracing as he enters this new decade. "In our culture, we tie a 'thali' (sacred thread) at the age of sixty, as well as at seventy and eighty. My sister is preparing this, and we plan to tie it at Guruvayur Temple. Ultimately, nothing is in our hands; it’s all in God’s hands."

His wife, Parvathy Jayaram, reflected on their journey together and how she has watched Jayaram grow through every stage of life over their 36 years of marriage. She shared, "I see Jayaram at different ages depending on the context. When we’re together, he’s 25. At festivals with chendamelam, he’s eighteen or twenty. But if we’re at an amusement park, he becomes a 70-year-old grandpa. I’ve witnessed him in so many phases over these years, and it’s been a truly remarkable journey. I’ve enjoyed every moment, and I still do. I pray that God blesses us to continue this way until we’re 100."

Parvathy also reflected on the special love and support their family has received from Malayalis over the years. She described them as being seen as a “model family” within the industry, but she feels they’ve always received even more love and support than they could have imagined. "Many people came from far and wide to witness our wedding and the weddings of our children. It’s all God’s grace," she expressed.

