    Jaya Bachchan–Rekha to Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone: Actresses who fell in LOVE with same man

    This article explores notable Bollywood love triangles, highlighting actresses like Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, who have all been romantically linked to the same man.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    In Bollywood, it's not uncommon for actresses to find themselves in love with the same man, creating intriguing dynamics and captivating stories. From iconic couples to contemporary romances, these relationships often lead to public drama, revealing the complexities of love in the glamorous film industry.

    Jaya Bachchan–Rekha–Amitabh Bachchan

    Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan are an iconic couple, but Amitabh's rumored romance with Rekha once stole headlines. Despite past tensions, Jaya and Rekha share polite interactions at events, showcasing a graceful bond.

     

    Priyanka Chopra–Shahid Kapoor–Kareena Kapoor

    Kareena openly expressed her love for Shahid, but Priyanka's relationship with him was shrouded in silence. They later addressed their past on Koffee with Karan, revealing their experiences and emotions regarding the love triangle.

     

    Deepika Padukone–Ranbir Kapoor–Katrina Kaif

    After Ranbir's breakup with Deepika, he began dating Katrina, creating a buzz around the public. Deepika's sharp comments reflected her sentiments, while Katrina decided to remain calm while avoiding any confrontation.

     

    Katrina Kaif–Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir's romance with Alia began after his split from Katrina, straining their friendship. Despite the change, both women have maintained mutual respect, proving that past relationships don’t always have to end in animosity.

     

    Amrita Singh–Saif Ali Khan–Kareena Kapoor

    Saif’s transition from his marriage with Amrita to his relationship with Kareena surprised many. However, they have thrived as a couple, countering doubts and establishing themselves as a strong, enduring partnership in Bollywood.

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    'Main hoon do din': Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai, greets paps with a Namaste [WATCH]

    Did you know THIS Bollywood actress is linked to Dawood Ibrahim?

    Bigg Boss Kannada romance ignites debate: Is it still a family show?

    The REAL reason Sridevi never responded to Jayaprada’s comments

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    EXPLAINER: Dietary recommendations for stroke survivors

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

