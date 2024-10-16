Jaya Bachchan–Rekha to Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone: Actresses who fell in LOVE with same man

This article explores notable Bollywood love triangles, highlighting actresses like Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, who have all been romantically linked to the same man.

In Bollywood, it's not uncommon for actresses to find themselves in love with the same man, creating intriguing dynamics and captivating stories. From iconic couples to contemporary romances, these relationships often lead to public drama, revealing the complexities of love in the glamorous film industry.

Jaya Bachchan–Rekha–Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan are an iconic couple, but Amitabh's rumored romance with Rekha once stole headlines. Despite past tensions, Jaya and Rekha share polite interactions at events, showcasing a graceful bond.

Priyanka Chopra–Shahid Kapoor–Kareena Kapoor

Kareena openly expressed her love for Shahid, but Priyanka's relationship with him was shrouded in silence. They later addressed their past on Koffee with Karan, revealing their experiences and emotions regarding the love triangle.

Deepika Padukone–Ranbir Kapoor–Katrina Kaif

After Ranbir's breakup with Deepika, he began dating Katrina, creating a buzz around the public. Deepika's sharp comments reflected her sentiments, while Katrina decided to remain calm while avoiding any confrontation.

Katrina Kaif–Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt

Ranbir's romance with Alia began after his split from Katrina, straining their friendship. Despite the change, both women have maintained mutual respect, proving that past relationships don’t always have to end in animosity.

Amrita Singh–Saif Ali Khan–Kareena Kapoor

Saif’s transition from his marriage with Amrita to his relationship with Kareena surprised many. However, they have thrived as a couple, countering doubts and establishing themselves as a strong, enduring partnership in Bollywood.

