Jasmine Walia SEXY photos: Meet Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend and her HOT Instagram pictures

    Who Is Jasmin Walia? The British bombshell is rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya. Following his split with Natasa Stankovic, the Indian cricketer is said to have given love another chance. Jasmin launched her YouTube channel

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jasmin is a social media sensation with over 6.4 lakh Instagram followers and around 5.7 lakh YouTube subscribers. She is recognised for her excellent music, daring fashion statements, and stunning bikini photographs. Her style and online presence have cemented her place among the most renowned influencers. However, it is her reported romance with Hardik Pandya that has recently thrust her into the spotlight, attracting attention to both her personal and professional life. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jasmin, who was born in Essex, England, to Indian parents, rose to prominence after appearing on the British reality television series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). She began as an extra on the program in 2010, but swiftly rose through the ranks, becoming a full cast member in 2012.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This appearance on a prominent reality program helped her establish her name in the entertainment world and allowed her to pursue other creative endeavours, notably in music.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jasmin began her YouTube account in 2014, where she exhibited her singing skills by covering popular songs and collaborating with musicians such as Zack Knight, Intens-ti, and Ollie Green Music.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her huge musical breakthrough occurred in 2017 with the release of "Bom Diggy," a song she did with Zack Knight. In 2018, Zack Knight reworked it as "Bom Diggy Diggy" for the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which increased its popularity even further.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She collaborated with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz for the 2022 music video 'Nights n Fights'. Their on-screen connection was praised, and the video attracted international recognition, including a placement on a Times Square billboard.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, her reported romance with Hardik Pandya has recently thrust her into the spotlight, attracting attention to her personal and professional life. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic announced their split in July in a joint statement, claiming that their choice to part ways was consensual and in the best interests of their family.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hardik and Jasmin appear to have recently started following one another on social media, with the cricketer liking all of her images. To top it all off, Jasmin was spotted attending all of the India against Sri Lanka matches at the stadium in Sri Lanka, where Hardik played. Both Hardik and Jasmin have yet to comment on the rumours of their relationship.

