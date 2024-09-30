Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor shines in golden co-ord with Bulgari earrings worth Rs 42,16,000

    Janhvi Kapoor wore exquisite studded earrings known as the 'Divas' Dream Earrings' from Bulgari, which cost around Rs. 42,16,000 and came with a matching necklace.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor recently wowed the entertainment and fashion sectors with her latest appearance at a star-studded event, where she wore a well-embellished gold co-ord ensemble made by none other than the beloved Rimzim Dadu. With this, the Gen-Z actress has once again demonstrated her flare for everything fashion, leaving admirers in awe of her style. It was reasonable to say that Jahnvi Kapoor understands just how to pull off every outfit. 

    article_image2

    The actress went above and above to ensure that her dress stole the show. This included finishing the look with elegant gold pumps and purposely understated yet highly dramatic accessories. This list contained exquisite studded earrings known as the 'Divas' Dream Earrings' from Bulgari, which cost around Rs. 42,16,000 and came with a matching necklace. She also added matching cocktail rings for that extra glitter. 

    article_image3

    The combination included a tube-top-inspired strapless corseted crop top with a structured wavy design that looked fierce and gorgeous. This was perfectly combined with a high-waisted, well-fitted bodycon floor-length skirt, which allowed the diva to show off her curves while also elevating her overall look. This combo perfectly reflected Janhvi Kapoor's vibrant, yet gasp-worthy, and ultra-luxurious persona. This appearance demonstrated that her complete self is a cut above the rest, particularly in the fashion industry. 

    article_image4

    The cropped length of the top offered a touch of modernity to the lovely and gasp-worthy look, while the fitting skirt provided a midpoint of graceful allure. The undulating design of the skirt was a work of art in itself. Janhvi Kapoor carried the attire with grace and elegance. The co-ord ensemble was a visual blend of sumptuous hues that piqued the interest of fashion aficionados all around the world, leaving us inspired by the Gen-Z fashion icon's style choices. It also helped her skin appear brighter and more radiant.

