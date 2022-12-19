Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for wearing strapless leather gown; netizens call her ‘India ki sasti Kylie Jenner’

Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, is severely mocked by netizens and called her "sasti (cheap) Kylie Jenner" for wearing a black leather bodycon gown at the Mumbai airport.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, has gone a long way not just in her profession but also in her fashion sense.

The Mili actress was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport, where she turned heads in a black leather bodycon dress, leaving spectators speechless.

Surprisingly, some individuals thought Janhvi was overdressed and began insulting her. Many trolls called her sasti 'Kylie Jenner.'



The Dhadak actress can be seen heading inside the airport wearing a long, tight-fitting black dress in the footage that has gone viral on social media. Needless to say, her airport appearance is stunning.



She was even on point with her cosmetics. She also posted lovely images of herself in the same elegant gown on social media. Netizens began ridiculing the actress shortly after a video of her from the airport leaked online.

One user commented, “India ki sasti Kylie Jenner.” Another said, “aree airport pe aise kapre kon dalta hai.” Meanwhile, Janhvi attended the opening of a Victoria's Secret store in Delhi, where she cut the ribbon. She looked stunning in the short bodycon dress accentuating her voluptuous shape.



In terms of work, the 25-year-old actress has a handful of exciting projects in the works, including Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan.

