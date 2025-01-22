Jailer 2 Update: Did Balakrishna take over Shivarajkumar's role in Rajinikanth's movie? Read on

Rumors suggest Balakrishna will replace Shivarajkumar in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.  The potential casting change has sparked online discussions.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 9:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 9:23 PM IST

Balakrishna acted in multi-starrers early in his career. After establishing himself as a solo hero, he shifted focus. Now, he's reportedly returning to multi-starrers, joining a major South Indian project. Rumors suggest he might replace Shivarajkumar, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

.

article_image2

Rajinikanth, the Kollywood superstar, enjoys a global fan base. At 74, he continues to entertain with his unique style and energy. He's currently filming 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, a story about gold smuggling

article_image3

After Jailer, Rajinikanth will star in 'Jailer 2,' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pre-production is underway. 'Jailer,' released in 2023, grossed over 650 crore globally and received critical acclaim, raising expectations for the sequel.

article_image4

'Jailer' featured Ramyakrishnan alongside Rajinikanth, with Vasant Ravi as their son and Meerna as his love interest. Malayalam actor Vinayakan played the antagonist. Tamannaah, Yogi Babu, and Sunil appeared in key roles, while Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff made guest appearances.

article_image5

The original cast is likely to return for Jailer 2, with potential changes based on the story. Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar's roles were well-received. Amidst this, an update is circulating: With Shivarajkumar undergoing cancer treatment, Nelson Dilipkumar is considering Telugu star Balakrishna for 'Jailer 2.'

