Is Simbu-Nayanthara's love story just like Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's life?

Both Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor and Simbu-Nayanthara experienced heartbreak but maintained a level of civility and respect, avoiding bitterness.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

Nayanthara receives consistent praise for her on-screen performances.

Silambarasan, nicknamed Simbu, admits to having fallen in love several times in his life, and that breakups have always made him a better guy. His supposed affair with Nayanthara remains a heated issue among all his love stories.

article_image2

She's made headlines for her acting and relationships.

Simbu discussed his connection with Nayanthara during one of his 2012 interviews. The VTV star has stated that she was a "good soul" and that they still have feelings for one other, despite the breakup.

article_image3

Her relationship with Simbu captivated many.

"Nayan is a good person; we're only friends, and it would be silly to relate us romantically. As professionals and individuals who enjoyed a close connection, we still have a liking for each other as people, and we chat about everyday topics such as films, common friends, and our lives. "We have both moved on and found peace in our lives; there is no bitterness," the actor stated.

article_image4

They fell in love on the set of Vallavan.

Nayanthara developed feelings for Simbu while filming Vallavan. They were often spotted together at expensive hotels and gatherings. However, they split up a few months later. Their personal photos were released online, and he was held guilty.

article_image5

The couple eventually parted ways.

This just widened their differences. It took several years for them to become friends again. They've gone on in their lives.

article_image6

Years later, they rekindled a friendship.

After parting up with Simbu, Nayanthara began dating Prabhu Deva and the two were about to marry when they parted ways. She is now married to Vignesh Shivan. Simbu fell in love with Hansika Motwani, but their romance didn't last long.

