Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda?

Actress Rashmika Mandanna once disclosed that she was scared of Vijay Deverakonda during a promotional event of their film Dear Comrade

One good-looking on-screen couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda gave two superhit films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Since then, many reports suggest they are dating, but Rashmika and Vijay have always called each other good friends in media.

It was said that Vijay and Rashmika had spent their New Year holiday in Goa with family and friends. Both are often seen together having dinner or spotted outside the gym.

In an interview, during the promotions of Rashmika and Vijay's Telugu hit film Dear Comrade, the actress revealed that she was scared of Vijay. And later, she found out that she was a very 'chill fellow'.



In an interview with News Minute, Rashmika had said, "I was scared when I first shot with him as I'm scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow, and I found it easy to work with him. Shooting for this film was easier as I knew his frequency and vibe, and it was easy to match up to it – I didn't even have to try as we've been friends for quite a long time now. Our characters rub off on each other and the best part about our friendship is that I don't have to try hard to understand the guy."



Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Pushpa: The Rise' featuring Allu Arjun. She won millions of hearts pan-India with the character of a simple girl named Srivalli.