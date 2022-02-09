  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda?

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna once disclosed that she was scared of Vijay Deverakonda during a promotional event of their film Dear Comrade

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda? RCB

    One good-looking on-screen couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda gave two superhit films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Since then, many reports suggest they are dating, but Rashmika and Vijay have always called each other good friends in media.

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda? RCB

    It was said that Vijay and Rashmika had spent their New Year holiday in Goa with family and friends. Both are often seen together having dinner or spotted outside the gym.

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda? RCB

    In an interview, during the promotions of Rashmika and Vijay's Telugu hit film Dear Comrade, the actress revealed that she was scared of Vijay. And later, she found out that she was a very 'chill fellow'. 
     

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda? RCB

    In an interview with News Minute, Rashmika had said, "I was scared when I first shot with him as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow, and I found it easy to work with him. Shooting for this film was easier as I knew his frequency and vibe, and it was easy to match up to it – I didn’t even have to try as we’ve been friends for quite a long time now. Our characters rub off on each other and the best part about our friendship is that I don’t have to try hard to understand the guy."  Also Read: Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve
     

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda? RCB

    Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of her latest film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ featuring Allu Arjun. She won millions of hearts pan-India with the character of a simple girl named Srivalli.  Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda meets Mike Tyson; boxing legend's first look in a Telugu movie out

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda? RCB

    On the other hand, Vijay is set for his big release Liger. The film features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Ananya Panday. The film also has boxing legend Mike Tyson. Liger is slated to release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday posing with Mike Tyson, enjoying Indian food and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Director Abhay Pannu shares Rocket Boys journey reveals what to expect from Season 2 drb

    Exclusive: Director Abhay Pannu shares 'Rocket Boys' journey; reveals what to expect from Season 2

    Aditya Pancholi in trouble? Film producer Sam Fernandes files complaint against actor RCB

    Aditya Pancholi in trouble? Film producer Sam Fernandes files complaint against actor

    Little girl nails Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogues, viral video impresses netizens (Watch) RCB

    'Chhoti Alia Bhatt': Watch this 5-year-old nailing Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogues like a pro (Watch)

    Good Samaritan Sonu Soon saves the life of a youth injured in an accident drb

    Good Samaritan Sonu Soon saves the life of a youth injured in an accident

    Sara Ali Khan is all set for 'Gaslight' with Vicky Kaushal RCB

    Sara Ali Khan all set for 'Gaslight' with Vicky Kaushal

    Recent Stories

    Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment - ADT

    Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment

    Koregaon Bhima Commission summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Feb 23 to depose before it as witness-dnm

    Koregaon Bhima Commission summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Feb 23 to depose before it as witness

    Exclusive Director Abhay Pannu shares Rocket Boys journey reveals what to expect from Season 2 drb

    Exclusive: Director Abhay Pannu shares 'Rocket Boys' journey; reveals what to expect from Season 2

    UP Election 2022: 'Public Manifesto' says Priyanka Gandhi while announcing 20 lakh govt jobs - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 'Public Manifesto' says Priyanka Gandhi while announcing 20 lakh govt jobs

    EAM Jaishankar to participate in QUAD meeting on February 11 - ADT

    EAM Jaishankar to participate in QUAD meeting on February 11

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon
    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video Icon