Ram Charan's upcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana is generating significant buzz. Rumors suggest Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor might join the cast. How much truth is there to this news?

Mega Power Star Ram Charan's recent film 'Game Changer' disappointed fans. After six years as a solo hero, this pan-India star faced a setback. The film, with Kiara Advani, underperformed.

Ram Charan's next film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Janhvi Kapoor, is progressing rapidly. Two schedules are complete, and the third is underway in Hyderabad.

Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar is reportedly playing a key role in this sports drama. The film's shooting is progressing quickly.

Rumors suggest Ranbir Kapoor might have a five-minute cameo in Ram Charan's next film. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Janhvi Kapoor and features music by AR Rahman.

