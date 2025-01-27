Is Ranbir Kapoor joining Ram Charan's film with director Buchi Babu Sana? Here's what we know

Ram Charan's upcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana is generating significant buzz. Rumors suggest Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor might join the cast. How much truth is there to this news?

article_image1
Mega Power Star Ram Charan's recent film 'Game Changer' disappointed fans. After six years as a solo hero, this pan-India star faced a setback. The film, with Kiara Advani, underperformed. Also Read: Telugu Cinema Stars Who Received the Padma Bhushan Award

article_image2

Ram Charan's next film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Janhvi Kapoor, is progressing rapidly. Two schedules are complete, and the third is underway in Hyderabad. Also Read: Jr NTR Follows Pushpa 2 Formula? Devara Sequel Changes

article_image3

Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar is reportedly playing a key role in this sports drama. The film's shooting is progressing quickly. Also Read: Anil Ravipudi's Upcoming Comedy with Nagarjuna

article_image4

This sports drama, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, also features Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar in a key role. The shooting is progressing rapidly with two schedules completed and the third underway in Hyderabad.

article_image5

Rumors suggest Ranbir Kapoor might have a five-minute cameo in Ram Charan's next film. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Janhvi Kapoor and features music by AR Rahman. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Remuneration for Rajamouli-Mahesh Film and AR Rahman Backs Out of Ram Charan's Film?

