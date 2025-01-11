Is Prabhas getting married? Here's what film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has to say

Prabhas appears to be getting married. Manobala Vijayabalan, a trading expert, recently posted a strange message on his X (previously Twitter) profile. He typed "Prabhas" and included a wedding and a white bride emoji. Social media users also wonder if Prabhas will tie the knot with Anushka Shetty.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Prabhas appears to be getting married. Manobala Vijayabalan, a trading expert, recently posted a strange message on his X (previously Twitter) profile. He typed "Prabhas" and included a wedding and a white bride emoji.

article_image2

Even though the trade analyst did not clarify his post, netizens wonder if Prabhas will get married soon. Reacting to the post, one of the fans asked, “Is it confirmed? #Prabhas 👌"

article_image3

Another user wrote, “Finally! Congrats Prabhas sir". “Prabhas is getting married? 🌝" asked a third user. Some fans enquired about the lucky woman and whether Prabhas will marry his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

article_image4

The Raja Saab Prabhas film update out

Last year, suspicions of Prabhas' marriage spread on social media when he posted a cryptic message hinting at 'someone special'. Later, Prabhas explained his position during the Kalki 2898 AD event in Hyderabad, addressing and refuting wedding rumours. “I am not getting married soon because I don’t want to hurt the feelings of my female fans," he said.

article_image5

When Prabhas Was Rumoured To Be Dating Kriti Sanon

In 2023, Prabhas was also believed to be dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. Varun Dhawan, Kriti's Bhediya co-star, fanned the allegations when he went on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and remarked, “Kriti Sanon isn’t on the list because her name is written on someone else’s heart".

article_image6

However, Kriti later published a statement dismissing the relationship claims.  “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours," she said while referring to Varun and then added, “Before some portal announces my wedding date – let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"
 

