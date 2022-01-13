Is Nia Sharma following Urfi Javed's antics? Here's what netizens think

Nia Sharma was recently seen dancing with rickshaw drivers on 'Phoonk Le'; many social media users compare her with Urfi Javed

Popular TV actress Nia Sharma is currently busy promoting her latest song 'Phoonk Le.' Last weekend, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Nia promoted her song in Bigg Boss season 15. And recently, she was seen dancing with some auto-rickshaw drivers on the street of Mumbai.



In the video, Nia was seen in a white shirt paired with black jeggings and black high heels. She left her wavy tresses open and donned black sunglasses. As the video went viral, many started trolling Nia and commenting on her looks. (Watch the video here)

One said, "Comedy road show chal raha hai kya ..??", other wrote, "Mask pehn lete mam toh achha hota." Not just that she was even compared to Bigg BOss OTT fame Urfi Javed.

One social media user called her ''Urfi Javed ki ammi'. And also "Dusri urfi javed." Nia said that she had stopped eating to look perfect for the song. She revealed t when talking about the music video that she would stay hungry to a point she would not even feel famished. Also Read: Nia Sharma's 5 hottest looks every girl must steal to amp up the fashion game

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, "I stopped eating. When I say I stopped eating, it’s not even about a diet. I would sleep hungry, I was waking up starving, I would go to the gym hungry. I had lost my hunger. I just wanted to go so hard into that song, look so on-point. And I did, I was just looking at my belly and I was like, ‘Loo. Lookhat’.” Also Read: Nora Fatehi to Urfi Javed to Nia Sharma: 7 times celebs were trolled for bizarre fashion sense