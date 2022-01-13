  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Nia Sharma following Urfi Javed's antics? Here's what netizens think

    First Published Jan 13, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Nia Sharma was recently seen dancing with rickshaw drivers on 'Phoonk Le'; many social media users compare her with Urfi Javed

    Is Nia Sharma following Urfi Javed's antics? Here's what netizens think RCB

    Popular TV actress Nia Sharma is currently busy promoting her latest song 'Phoonk Le.' Last weekend, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Nia promoted her song in Bigg Boss season 15. And recently, she was seen dancing with some auto-rickshaw drivers on the street of Mumbai. 
     

    Is Nia Sharma following Urfi Javed's antics? Here's what netizens think RCB

    In the video, Nia was seen in a white shirt paired with black jeggings and black high heels. She left her wavy tresses open and donned black sunglasses. As the video went viral, many started trolling Nia and commenting on her looks. (Watch the video here)

    Is Nia Sharma following Urfi Javed's antics? Here's what netizens think RCB

    One said, "Comedy road show chal raha hai kya ..??", other wrote, "Mask pehn lete mam toh achha hota." Not just that she was even compared to Bigg BOss OTT fame Urfi Javed.

    Is Nia Sharma following Urfi Javed's antics? Here's what netizens think RCB

    One social media user called her ''Urfi Javed ki ammi'. And also "Dusri urfi javed." Nia said that she had stopped eating to look perfect for the song. She revealed t when talking about the music video that she would stay hungry to a point she would not even feel famished. Also Read: Nia Sharma's 5 hottest looks every girl must steal to amp up the fashion game

    Is Nia Sharma following Urfi Javed's antics? Here's what netizens think RCB

    In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, "I stopped eating. When I say I stopped eating, it’s not even about a diet. I would sleep hungry, I was waking up starving, I would go to the gym hungry. I had lost my hunger. I just wanted to go so hard into that song, look so on-point. And I did, I was just looking at my belly and I was like, ‘Loo. Lookhat’.”  Also Read: Nora Fatehi to Urfi Javed to Nia Sharma: 7 times celebs were trolled for bizarre fashion sense

    Is Nia Sharma following Urfi Javed's antics? Here's what netizens think RCB

    Nia's song Phoonk Le is a single Hindi track written by Meer and Lado Suwalka and sung by Nikhita Gandhi. The number is composed by music composer Rangon and is directed by Prince Gupta.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree RCB

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing drb

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing

    Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora drb

    Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar new selfiee partner here is how karan johar reacted to it drb

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar’s new ‘selfiee’ partner? Here's how Karan Johar reacted to it

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor" RCB

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor"

    Recent Stories

    CEO Elon Musk on Teslas launch in India says working through lot of challenges gcw

    ‘Working through lot of challenges,' says CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's launch in India

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the stylish couple

    22 year old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway gcw

    22-year-old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway

    India reports 247417 fresh COVID cases positivity rate touches 13 per cent Omicron tally stands at 5488 gcw

    India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases, positivity rate touches 13%; Omicron tally stands at 5,488

    Here how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral RCB

    Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon