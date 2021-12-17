  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid all the backlash after the Astroworld tragedy, Kylie Jenner has stayed by Travis Scott's side, supporting him deal with the aftermath. 

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy RCB

    Singer-rapper Travis Scott was in the news post the tragedy that happened last month at the live-in-concert in Texas, USA. Overcrowding at Travis Scott’s live-in-concert has caused the deaths of more than eight people, leaving several others injured. Later, the Houston police have cancelled the music festival after the mass casualty incident.

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy RCB

    Kylie Jenner, who is Travis Scott's girlfriend remained by his side, helping him deal with the aftermath of the tragedy. It is said that Travis and Kylie have found strength, trust in each other after the incident that shook him to his core.
     

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy RCB

    Travis Scott, who is 30, has said in an interview that he has been with 24-year-old Kylie for several weeks now and will be by her side for the foreseeable future. He also said that the tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with the reality star Kylie. ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite for family outing with baby Stormi

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy RCB

    Travis also said that after the Astroworld incident right now, his career isn’t the most important thing in his life and that Kylie supported him throughout this when many people are turning their back on him. According to Hollywoodlife, the couple has got close.
     

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy RCB

    A source shared that Kylie and Travis’s relationship was challenged over the COVID 19 pandemic and having one daughter Stormi who is just 3, and with another on the way also the concert tragedy truly tested the duo in a new way. ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott confirm second pregnancy; shares video showing Stormi kissing her mother's belly

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy RCB

    Just after the incident, Kylie stated in an official statement on her Instagram, “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. She also added, "And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rust Shooting Warrant against Alec Baldwin phone issued here is why drb

    Rust Shooting: Warrant against Alec Baldwin’s phone issued; here is why

    Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, watch RCB

    Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, WATCH

    How I Met Your Father trailer Fans call Hilary Duff Kim Cattrall starrer CRINGEY INSULTING drb

    How I Met Your Father trailer: Fans call Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall starrer show ‘CRINGEY, INSULTING’

    Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside) RCB

    Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside)

    Pushpa The Rise movie review Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna movie gets mixed reviews from audiences drb

    Pushpa: The Rise movie review: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie gets mixed reviews from audiences

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 review: Chelsea, Manchester City, arsenal, liverpool, everton, west ham united-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 review: Chelsea held again as Manchester City and other top sides emerge victorious

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi on Saturday

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken

    MG Motor India to launch over 1000 NFTs for first time sale to begin from December 28 gcw

    MG Motor India to launch over 1,000 NFTs for first time, sale to begin from December 28

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi hails Varanasi growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India-dnm

    PM Modi hails Varanasi's growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon