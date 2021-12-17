Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy

Amid all the backlash after the Astroworld tragedy, Kylie Jenner has stayed by Travis Scott's side, supporting him deal with the aftermath.

Singer-rapper Travis Scott was in the news post the tragedy that happened last month at the live-in-concert in Texas, USA. Overcrowding at Travis Scott’s live-in-concert has caused the deaths of more than eight people, leaving several others injured. Later, the Houston police have cancelled the music festival after the mass casualty incident.

Kylie Jenner, who is Travis Scott's girlfriend remained by his side, helping him deal with the aftermath of the tragedy. It is said that Travis and Kylie have found strength, trust in each other after the incident that shook him to his core.



Travis Scott, who is 30, has said in an interview that he has been with 24-year-old Kylie for several weeks now and will be by her side for the foreseeable future. He also said that the tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with the reality star Kylie.

Travis also said that after the Astroworld incident right now, his career isn’t the most important thing in his life and that Kylie supported him throughout this when many people are turning their back on him. According to Hollywoodlife, the couple has got close.



A source shared that Kylie and Travis's relationship was challenged over the COVID 19 pandemic and having one daughter Stormi who is just 3, and with another on the way also the concert tragedy truly tested the duo in a new way.