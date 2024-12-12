Is Kim Kardashian dating someone new? What we know so far

It has been reported that Kim Kardashian is currently seeing a new person, and she has decided that her next relationship should not be a famous or famous celebrity.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

Kim Kardashian's love life has undergone significant adjustments. After her marriage to Kanye West ended, she dated Pete Davidson, but their relationship did not last long. She remained unmarried for some time after that, and she was most recently linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., but their relationship ended in early 2024.

article_image2

Kim is reportedly seeing someone new, but he is not a celebrity this time. According to a source, Kim has kept the connection "under wraps" and has determined that her next companion would not be a celebrity or well-known. Kim is also focused on expanding her business and profession.

article_image3

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian "has started dating someone new" and is "keeping it very under wraps." She has stated that the next person she dates will be someone who is not renowned. 

article_image4

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian is currently dating a few people and met an entrepreneur through mutual friends. The investor is not the first person Kim has been linked to since her split from Odell Beckham Jr.

article_image5

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian is now seeing several people and met an entrepreneur through common connections. Following her breakup with Odell Beckham Jr., Kim has been linked to several people, including this investor.
 

article_image6

Kim is now open to dating again, but her major emphasis will remain on her profession. She intends to spend most of her time studying for the bar test and preparing for her role in Ryan Murphy's next drama, All's Fair. The insider said, "Kim's having fun with her acting roles right now."

article_image7

The reality television star has been devoting more time and attention to her business, Skims. Despite her hectic schedule, she also looks after her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who she shares with Kanye West. Staying single for a long time has given her confidence and freedom.

article_image8

Kim Kardashian is scheduled to portray a divorce lawyer in the forthcoming courtroom drama All's Fair. The series stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, and Ed O'Neill. This is Kim's second collaboration with Ryan Murphy, following their work on American Horror Story. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar ATG

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Wedding: Thalapathy Vijay attends ceremony at Goa; photo goes VIRAL

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Wedding: Thalapathy Vijay attends ceremony at Goa; photo goes VIRAL

T-Series' Shree Hanuman Chalisa hits #3 on Billboard India charts; Read on NTI

T-Series’ Shree Hanuman Chalisa hits #3 on Billboard India charts, Read on

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH]

Dil Luminati Tour: Chandigarh child rights body advices Diljit Dosanjh to keep children off stage; check details RBA

Dil-Luminati Tour: Chandigarh child rights body advices Diljit Dosanjh to keep children off stage; details

Recent Stories

Central government likely to discontinue Sovereign Gold bond scheme? Know details HERE ATG

Central government likely to discontinue Sovereign Gold bond scheme? Know details HERE

'Rs 2,000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm shk

'Rs 2000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP gcw

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar ATG

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup RBA

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon