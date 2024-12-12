Is Kim Kardashian dating someone new? What we know so far

It has been reported that Kim Kardashian is currently seeing a new person, and she has decided that her next relationship should not be a famous or famous celebrity.

Kim Kardashian's love life has undergone significant adjustments. After her marriage to Kanye West ended, she dated Pete Davidson, but their relationship did not last long. She remained unmarried for some time after that, and she was most recently linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., but their relationship ended in early 2024.

Kim is reportedly seeing someone new, but he is not a celebrity this time. According to a source, Kim has kept the connection "under wraps" and has determined that her next companion would not be a celebrity or well-known. Kim is also focused on expanding her business and profession.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian "has started dating someone new" and is "keeping it very under wraps." She has stated that the next person she dates will be someone who is not renowned.

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian is currently dating a few people and met an entrepreneur through mutual friends. The investor is not the first person Kim has been linked to since her split from Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim is now open to dating again, but her major emphasis will remain on her profession. She intends to spend most of her time studying for the bar test and preparing for her role in Ryan Murphy's next drama, All's Fair. The insider said, "Kim's having fun with her acting roles right now."

The reality television star has been devoting more time and attention to her business, Skims. Despite her hectic schedule, she also looks after her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who she shares with Kanye West. Staying single for a long time has given her confidence and freedom.

Kim Kardashian is scheduled to portray a divorce lawyer in the forthcoming courtroom drama All's Fair. The series stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, and Ed O'Neill. This is Kim's second collaboration with Ryan Murphy, following their work on American Horror Story.

