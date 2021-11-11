  • Facebook
    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more

    First Published Nov 11, 2021, 9:09 AM IST
    At a recent public event, Kangana Ranaut opened up about love, marriage and children; the actress also said that people will get to know soon

    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more RCB

    Last night Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was at an event where she talked about her personal and professional life. The Padma Shri awardee said she wants to get married and have babies in the next five years. Kangana also revealed that she is in a very happy place in her life now. 
     

    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more RCB

    Earlier this week, Kangana received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
     

    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more RCB

    And when Kangana was asked if she is in a relationship and when is she getting married. The Queen actress said, Yes, she is in love but didn't reveal his name. The actress just said, “You will know soon." 

    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more RCB

    Elaborating more, Kangana said that although there is no such place in love, she is kind of in it. The actress also added that people would know about it very soon.

    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more RCB

    On the work front, Kangana's production venture Tiku Weds Sheru featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur has started filming a few days back. Sai Kabir directs the film. 
     

    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more RCB

    Besides that, Kangana will be next seen in Dhaakad, featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in lead roles. She also has Tejas, where she will be playing the role of an Air Force pilot. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's latest post on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur is going viral; read on to know why

