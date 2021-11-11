Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more

At a recent public event, Kangana Ranaut opened up about love, marriage and children; the actress also said that people will get to know soon

Last night Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was at an event where she talked about her personal and professional life. The Padma Shri awardee said she wants to get married and have babies in the next five years. Kangana also revealed that she is in a very happy place in her life now.



Earlier this week, Kangana received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



And when Kangana was asked if she is in a relationship and when is she getting married. The Queen actress said, Yes, she is in love but didn't reveal his name. The actress just said, “You will know soon."

Elaborating more, Kangana said that although there is no such place in love, she is kind of in it. The actress also added that people would know about it very soon.

On the work front, Kangana's production venture Tiku Weds Sheru featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur has started filming a few days back. Sai Kabir directs the film.

