    Is Bhojpuri star Smriti Sinha in a relationship with Pawan Singh? Here's what the actress said

    First Published May 30, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    Smriti Sinha said that she and Pawan Singh are there to collaborate and that their professional and personal lives should not be mixed

    Smriti Sinha, a Bhojpuri actress who has been linked to power star Pawan Kalyan in recent weeks, has finally responded to the claims. She spoke at length about the link-up rumours in a recent interview. Smriti explained that neither she nor Pawan were new to the industry, and that this wasn't the first time they had collaborated on two projects at the same time.
     

    Pawan and his wife are now in the process of divorcing. Smriti said, "I knew Pawan was a man with a big heart and a lot of personalities," she said. They're friends, and he's known for standing by those he accepts. She states that it is because of this characteristic that he stands out from the rest of the group.

    She and Pawan share a friendship in which they both appreciate one other equally. She had been his buddy for a long time, and rumours of a love relationship were unfounded.

    Smriti went on to say that his following is such that even if he sees someone correctly, his followers make it news, and there's nothing he can do about it.
     

    Smriti clarified that they were both at ease working together but that this did not imply that the media should write or say anything.

    Both are there to work together, and their professional, and personal lives should not be mixed, the actress said. She asked everyone, especially fans, to refrain from spreading rumours about the two actors' families.

