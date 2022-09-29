Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ameesha Patel dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas? Here’s the truth

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    Actor Ameesha Patel has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. The rumours erupted after the two shared an adorable video together on social media. So, what’s the truth behind their rumoured dating status? Continue reading to find out the details.

    Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

    Actor Ameesha Patel often makes it to the headlines, thanks to her racy pictures wherein she is seen flaunting her bikini pictures. Ameesha is once again in the news but this time is not for her bold photographs, but rather, for her relationship status. Gossip mills have been abuzz with dating rumours between Ameesha and Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. If you too have been wondering what the truth behind their relationship status is, then continue reading the article as the actor herself has cleared the air around it.

    Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

    The rumours about Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas started doing rounds after a video of the two actors floated on social media. The video, an Instagram reel, was shared by the actors on their respective Instagram handles.

    ALSO READ: IIFA 2023: Here’s when and where the 23rd edition will be held

    Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

    In the video, Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas are seen lip-syncing to a Bollywood song picturised of the ‘Gadar’ actor and was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The adorable video has received over 46,000 likes on Ameesha’s Instagram alone.

    ALSO READ: Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series ‘XXX’?

    Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

    Soon after this video which was shot in Bahrain, there were rumours that something was cooking up between Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas. However, these rumours have not been addressed by Ameesha herself, calling them nothing but rumours.

    Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

    In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Ameesha Patel reportedly said, “'I read them too and had a laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch-up.” Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in ‘Gadar 2’. The film, a sequel to 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. Similar to the original, the sequel will see Amessha in the lead opposite actor Sunny Deol.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIFA 2023: Here is when and where the 23rd edition will be held drb

    IIFA 2023: Here’s when and where the 23rd edition will be held

    Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series XXX drb

    Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series ‘XXX’?

    Vikram Vedha review KRK calls Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema drb

    Vikram Vedha review: KRK calls Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema

    Video KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map RBA

    Video: KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops drb

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops?

    Recent Stories

    Govt hikes Q3 interest rates on some small savings schemes by up to 30 bps gcw

    Govt hikes Q3 interest rates on some small savings schemes by up to 30 bps

    IIFA 2023: Here is when and where the 23rd edition will be held drb

    IIFA 2023: Here’s when and where the 23rd edition will be held

    football That's enough retire Antonio cassano attacks Cristiano Ronaldo believes Man United icon should hang up his boots snt

    'That's enough, retire!': Cassano attacks Cristiano Ronaldo; believes Man United icon should hang up his boots

    Gujarat has country's longest coastline, but not efforts made for decades to develop it: PM Modi AJR

    Gujarat has country's longest coastline, but not efforts made for decades to develop it: PM Modi

    5 hot and sexy cleavage revealing pics of Gandiii Baat actor Flora Saini drb

    5 hot and sexy cleavage revealing pics of ‘Gandiii Baat’ actor Flora Saini

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon