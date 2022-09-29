Is Ameesha Patel dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas? Here’s the truth

Actor Ameesha Patel has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. The rumours erupted after the two shared an adorable video together on social media. So, what’s the truth behind their rumoured dating status? Continue reading to find out the details.

Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

Actor Ameesha Patel often makes it to the headlines, thanks to her racy pictures wherein she is seen flaunting her bikini pictures. Ameesha is once again in the news but this time is not for her bold photographs, but rather, for her relationship status. Gossip mills have been abuzz with dating rumours between Ameesha and Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. If you too have been wondering what the truth behind their relationship status is, then continue reading the article as the actor herself has cleared the air around it.

Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

The rumours about Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas started doing rounds after a video of the two actors floated on social media. The video, an Instagram reel, was shared by the actors on their respective Instagram handles. ALSO READ: IIFA 2023: Here’s when and where the 23rd edition will be held

Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

In the video, Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas are seen lip-syncing to a Bollywood song picturised of the ‘Gadar’ actor and was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The adorable video has received over 46,000 likes on Ameesha’s Instagram alone. ALSO READ: Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series ‘XXX’?

Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram

Soon after this video which was shot in Bahrain, there were rumours that something was cooking up between Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas. However, these rumours have not been addressed by Ameesha herself, calling them nothing but rumours.

Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram