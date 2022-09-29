Is Ameesha Patel dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas? Here’s the truth
Actor Ameesha Patel has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. The rumours erupted after the two shared an adorable video together on social media. So, what’s the truth behind their rumoured dating status? Continue reading to find out the details.
Image: Ameesha Patel, Imran Abbas/Instagram
Actor Ameesha Patel often makes it to the headlines, thanks to her racy pictures wherein she is seen flaunting her bikini pictures. Ameesha is once again in the news but this time is not for her bold photographs, but rather, for her relationship status. Gossip mills have been abuzz with dating rumours between Ameesha and Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. If you too have been wondering what the truth behind their relationship status is, then continue reading the article as the actor herself has cleared the air around it.
The rumours about Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas started doing rounds after a video of the two actors floated on social media. The video, an Instagram reel, was shared by the actors on their respective Instagram handles.
In the video, Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas are seen lip-syncing to a Bollywood song picturised of the ‘Gadar’ actor and was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The adorable video has received over 46,000 likes on Ameesha’s Instagram alone.
Soon after this video which was shot in Bahrain, there were rumours that something was cooking up between Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas. However, these rumours have not been addressed by Ameesha herself, calling them nothing but rumours.
In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Ameesha Patel reportedly said, “'I read them too and had a laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch-up.” Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in ‘Gadar 2’. The film, a sequel to 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. Similar to the original, the sequel will see Amessha in the lead opposite actor Sunny Deol.