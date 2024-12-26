Is Allu Arjun a scapegoat in political game? Revanth Reddy’s strategy to divert focus?

New angles are emerging in the Allu Arjun controversy. It appears that he and the Sandhya Theater incident are being used in a political game, with Bunny potentially becoming a scapegoat.

The Allu Arjun controversy is currently a hot topic in Telangana and Tollywood. The stampede incident at Sandhya Theater has turned into Allu Arjun vs. CM Revanth Reddy. This seems to be escalating into Tollywood film industry vs. the Congress government. Today's meeting between the CM and the industry is causing anxiety, with the topics of discussion being of keen interest.

The reason for targeting Allu Arjun and taking the Sandhya Theater incident so seriously is now a point of interest. Discussions have begun about the real facts behind this, the government's actual game, and CM Revanth Reddy's true intentions. Analysts view this as a political game. The argument that Allu Arjun is a scapegoat in the BRS and Congress game, and that he is being used as a pawn, is surfacing. Several shocking things are being heard in this context. It appears there is also a plan to divert anti-government sentiment.

The state currently faces several major issues. The Lagacharla incident and the deaths of Gurukul students due to food poisoning are major concerns. There is strong anti-government sentiment regarding these matters, especially with over 50 students dying after consuming contaminated food in Gurukuls. These incidents are still ongoing. There is intense anger from the students' parents. The government is attempting to divert attention from this issue. It appears they are using Allu Arjun and the Sandhya Theater incident for this purpose. It is reported that this is all part of diversionary politics.

The government recently undertook land acquisition for pharma companies in Lagacharla, Vikarabad district. Farmers resisted this, leading to an attack on officials. It is alleged that this was a conspiracy involving BRS leaders. 19 farmers were arrested, including former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. They are currently in jail. Handcuffing and chaining the farmers has become a major controversy. Some farmers complained to the Human Rights Commission, alleging that innocent farmers are being victimized. Human Rights officials are investigating to identify the real conspirators. This investigation is ongoing and is increasingly turning against the government. It is understood that there is an attempt to divert this issue as well. The political discussion suggests that the Bunny controversy is being used for this purpose.

There has been backlash against the 'Hydra' operation that shook Hyderabad. There have been incidents of innocent people's houses being demolished in the name of illegal constructions. This has increased anti-government sentiment, which the opposition parties are capitalizing on. Efforts are being made to divert attention from this as well. The loan waiver for farmers has become a major problem. The two lakh loan waiver has not been fully implemented. Many have not received the waiver, and there's no mention of Rythu Bandhu. This is also causing resentment among farmers towards the government. These issues have put the government and Revanth Reddy's administration in a difficult position. It appears that the Congress government is using the Allu Arjun and Sandhya Theater incident as part of a process to divert attention from these issues.

Allu Arjun forgot CM Revanth Reddy's name at the 'Pushpa 2' success meet. This was widely trolled. BRS leader KTR capitalized on this, repeatedly mentioning it and making provocative remarks, saying that people don't even remember your name and don't see you as the CM. He questioned whether forgetting a name warrants an arrest. This angered the CM.

CM Revanth Reddy recently suggested that film industry leaders should think about Telangana film awards and solutions to problems, and come forward with good ideas for discussion with the government. The CM suggested naming the awards after Gaddar, replacing the Nandi Awards in Telangana. He asked for a decision on this, but there was no response from the industry. Analysts believe this also contributed to targeting the industry, and Allu Arjun became the target. It appears that the stampede incident at Sandhya Theater is being strongly leveraged. It remains to be seen where this will lead.

