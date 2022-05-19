Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant? Netizens troll actress for 'lip-job', fat-shamed her

    First Published May 19, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being mocked on social media for her last night as she walked the red carpet in Cannes. She was trolled for her weight gain and possible lip job; many wonder whether she is pregnant.
     

    Every year, netizens and fashion police keep a close eye on the latest news from the French Riviera. For the L'Oreal launch ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a hot pink pantsuit. And later, the actress changed into a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with three-dimensional flowers. 
     

    While some people liked Aishwarya's dramatic Dolce & Gabanna gown and felt she looked great, others believed she wasn't at her best on the red carpet.

    The internet was awash with admiring posts shortly after Aishwarya made her first red carpet debut this year. Her appearance and dedicated postings with wonderful sentiments wowed fans.

    On the other side,trolls have stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears to have done a lip job. Some even wonder if she's expecting. Some even fat-shamed her for her look.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Some brutally criticised her 'over the top' gown. Some used it as fodder for memes and others even went on to call it a ‘total disaster’. “Aishwarya's dress this year is a disaster.....there's floral fun and then there's drowning in flowers with a fabric that photographs like wrinkled monochrome drape I get it that she dresses for her kid but nope, this wasn't it,” a user wrote.

    Image: Getty Images

    Aishwarya Rai, a seasoned Cannes celebrity, is attending the film festival with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Also Read: Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor dons sexy little black dress; gets brutally trolled

    She also reunited with Eva Longoria, a Hollywood actress she used to know. As they smiled for the cameras on the red carpet, the actresses, who are L'Oreal brand ambassadors, shared a wonderful candid moment. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s retro red carpet look gets the ‘tacky’ tag from netizens

