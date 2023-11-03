Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside photos of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Atlee and more attend

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Last night, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday in style. Well-known Bollywood actors and other celebrities graced the event in honour of the legendary actor.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Party images of several other celebrities have emerged after Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor posted a number of images from Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday celebration on Thursday.

    Along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, who also happens to be the actor's birthday buddy, Shah Rukh celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2 with a joint celebration that included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. Mira Rajput party photos are also available. 

    Producer Fauzia Adeel Butt posted behind-the-scenes photos from the celebration on Instagram Stories.

    She posed alongside actors Atlee and MS Dhoni, as well as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer, Alia, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

    For Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party, the former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also present.

    Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and their friends in some party pictures. Mira turned up in black outfits for the party.

    Kareena Kapoor had shared pictures of herself with actor-sister Karisma Kapoor and BFF Amrita Arora from the birthday party.

    She wrote along with one of the party pictures on Instagram Stories, "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah (Shah Rukh Khan) himself and my dear Pooja (Pooja Dadlani)." Sharing another photo with Karisma and Amrita, Kareena wrote, "And Badshah we are ready for you."
     

