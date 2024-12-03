Ileana D'Cruz's childhood photos: Look back at her journey of becoming Tollywood's highest-paid actress

Ileana D'Cruz, the first actress to receive a one-crore salary in Tollywood, experienced both immense success and setbacks in her career. Her childhood photos have recently gone viral and have sparked a renewed interest of her journey in film industry.

Few actresses achieve overnight fame like Ileana. Her debut was a success, and her second film, Pokiri, became an industry hit, propelling her to stardom. She worked with top actors in South Indian cinema and became the first actress in Tollywood to earn Rs 1 crore salary.

Ileana's early career

Hailing from Goa, Ileana was introduced by director YVS Chowdary. Her debut film, Devadasu (2006), was well-received, followed by the blockbuster Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu. This cemented her position as a leading actress.

Pokiri: An industry hit

Pokiri, directed by Puri Jagannadh, showcased Ileana in a modern avatar, making her a heartthrob. She subsequently starred alongside top actors like NTR, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun.

Ileana in Nanban

Ileana acted alongside Vijay in Shankar's Nanban. After achieving high remuneration in Tollywood, she declined several Tamil film offers, limiting her presence in the industry.

Ileana's Bollywood transition

At her career peak, Ileana moved to Bollywood and had a relationship with an Australian photographer, which ended in a breakup and subsequent depression. While South Indian cinema welcomed her, Bollywood offered limited success.

Ileana's family life

Ileana has appeared in supporting roles in a few Hindi films. She became a mother in 2023 and later married Michael Dolan. She continues to act after marriage.

Ileana's childhood

Ileana's Bollywood move arguably impacted her career trajectory. Her last Telugu film, Amar Akbar Anthony, was a failure, leading to fewer offers. Her childhood photos have recently gone viral online.

