    Ileana D'Cruz's 7 hottest bikini moments shared on Instagram

    First Published Mar 22, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Ileana D'Cruz loves flaunting her sexy curves in a bikini. The actress recently crossed 14 million followers on Instagram; check out her latest pictures

    It looks like actress Ileana D'Cruz, is in a joyful mood, thanking her 14 million Instagram followers. In her latest Instagram post, the stunning actress shared a picture wearing a white crochet bikini.
     

    Ileana is a frequent social media user who keeps her followers up to date with new posts. Previously, the actress said that she suffers from Body Dysmorphic Disorder and frequently offers good tips about coping with body concerns.
     

    Ileana compleated her look by accessorising with bangles and earrings. Ileana captioned her post, "14 Million love. Hope this shows how awesome I think you guys are (sic)." This is a throwback picture from her Maldives vacay.
     

    Ileana D'Cruz was most recently seen in The Big Bull, in which she co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan.

    The actress will soon be seen in Randeep Hooda's Unfair And Lovely. Balwinder Singh Janjua's directorial debut, the film examines concerns of colourism and ensuing prejudice in Indian culture. 
     

    Ileana is also working on a comedic drama alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.
     

    Ileana D'Cruz displays her curves in the red bikini. Her followers and fans were definitely impressed by her pictures. Also Read: ‘When did you lose your virginity?’ Netizen asked Ileana D’Cruz on social media

    Ileana looks super-hot in the white two-piece. This is a picture taken from her Maldives vacay she took a few months back. Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz brutally shamed for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her

