"If I see Nayanthara anywhere, I will surely kick her", once Prabhu Deva's wife, Ramlath said and more

The actor was head-over-heels in love with a much younger Nayanthara, who was also in love with him. After months of silence, Prabhu Deva's wife had finally chosen to speak up about the situation.

In 1995, Prabhu Deva married Ramlath. Ramlath's name was then changed to Latha. Latha was born a Muslim but converted to Hinduism to marry Prabhu. Ramlath couldn't believe her husband had fallen for Nayanthara and that it wasn't due to dark magic.

Only a few years after their marriage, rumours of Prabhu and Nayanthara being more than 'simply good friends' began to circulate. There love story is one of the most controversial topics in the south film industry.



She also added about how the law should treat woman like Nayanthara. She had said, "At the same time it should punish the woman who steal other's husband illegally. I have requested the police and judicial set up to arrest Nayantara for her intention of stealing my husband from me. If I see the actress anywhere, I will surely kick her on the spot. She is the best example for a bad woman."



Latha couldn't believe her husband was in love with another woman when Nayanthara entered his life. Latha was seen in an interview with Filmibeat supporting her husband Prabhu and blaming Nayan for everything "Prabhu Deva is a loving and caring spouse who has looked after us for over 15 years. He bought a house for us not long ago. Everything, however, has changed now. His current behaviour astounded both me and Deva's family. Our family rules prohibit a married guy from marrying another lady."