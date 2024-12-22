Hrithik Roshan to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood actors who have built successful fashion brands

Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt have successfully ventured into fashion, building popular brands that reflect their personal style and business acumen.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt, have ventured into the fashion industry, building successful brands that reflect their unique style and entrepreneurial vision while achieving significant business success.
 

article_image2

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's athleisure brand, HRX, launched in 2013, has become one of his most successful ventures. Known for its stylish fitness wear and accessories, HRX is valued at Rs 200 crore, with Myntra buying a significant stake soon after its launch.

 

article_image3

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is not just an actress but also a businesswoman. After starting her production house in 2017, she launched her clothing brand, Nush, which reflects her keen interest in fashion and entrepreneurship, blending style with comfort.

 

article_image4

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s eco-friendly clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, launched in 2020, specializes in kids’ wear. The brand focuses on sustainable fashion and saw remarkable growth, reaching a Rs 150 crore valuation within its first year, making a significant impact in the market.

article_image5

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's wealth of $350 million is spread across various ventures, including his clothing line, Being Human. With over 90 stores in India and international expansions in Europe and the Middle East, the brand continues to grow in popularity and influence.

 

article_image6

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor, founded Rheson in 2017, offering stylish and affordable fashion. The brand provides trendy designs that cater to a wide audience, making fashion accessible without compromising on quality.

