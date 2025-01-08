How much was Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's celebrity gynaecologist Rustom Soonawala's FEE

Late celebrity gynaecologist Padma Shri Dr. Rustom died after a prolonged illness. He passed away at the age of 95. Years after retiring from surgery, Dr. Soonawala continued to offer consultations.

His celebrity children include Vamika Kohli, Raha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, and their parents Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor. Following Dr. Rustom's death, the internet paid respect to the Padma Shri laureate on Monday.

Dr Rustom Soonawala previously practised medicine at Mumbai's well-known Breach Candy Hospital. According to the receptionist, Dr. Rustom's consultation charge was Rs 4000. For those who do not know, Dr. Rustom died after a long illness. His vast list of accomplishments includes a polyethene IUD. In the 1960s, the Padma Shri laureate invented the polyethene IUD, a kind of reproductive control. This birth control approach was safer back then and is being used now.

Years after retiring from surgery, Dr. Soonawala continued to offer consultations. His son, Dr Feroz Soonawala, is presently engaged at Breach Candy Hospital, where he formerly provided consultations.

Rashmi Uday Singh, a prominent food critic and former patient of the obstetrician and gynaecologist, authored a biography of Dr. Rustom Soonawala, which was released in 2015. She once told how the doctor, after attending his closest friend's funeral, rushed to save a newborn. "I'd been his patient for forty years, yet it took me five years to write the biography. According to TOI, she stated that "He was the kindest, most caring doctor, performed my hysterectomy, and delivered my son." He was regarded as modest by both wealthy and less privileged patients.

