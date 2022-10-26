Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hotness Alert: Bikini to saree-Amala Paul's sexy pictures; fans shouldn't miss

    Happy Birthday Amala Paul: Actress turned 31 today (October 26), she is well-known for her work in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies. With each performance, Amala Pau grows her fan base and is now regarded as one of the top actresses in the South.
     

    Amala Paul is renowned for her roles in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movies. She received a lot of compliments for the role she played in Mynaa. 
     

    With Hebbuli, the actress made her cinematic debut in the Kannada language. She has also appeared in this year's Tamil series Victim: Who Is Next? and the Hindi web series Ranjish Hi Sahi.
     

    The actress has won a lot of awards, including the Filmfare Awards South for her role in the 2015 movie Mili, the Asianet Film Awards, the Amrita Film Awards, and many others for her work in the movie Oru Indian Pranayakadha.
     

    We look at Amala Paul's most recent and future films in honour of her birthday today since her work never fails to leave us feeling inspired...

    Aadujeevitham: The forthcoming survival drama movie in Malayalam is based on the same-named book. In the movie, Amala Paul portrays the role of Sainu.

    Pitta Kathalu: Another anthology film, this one the first Telugu-language original on Netflix. The actor starred opposite Jagapathi Babu in the four-part short film Meera.

    Christopher: B. Unnikrishnan is the director of the forthcoming action thriller Christopher Christopher in Malayalam. In the movie, Amala Paul co-stars alongside Mammootty.

    Kutty Story: Four short films make up the Tamil romance anthology film. One of them is Edhirpaara Muththam, starring Amala Paul. It was published in 2021 and centres on the love affair between two closest friends.

    Cadaver: Anoop Panicker directed this thriller about a police investigation. It centres on a pathologist (Amala Paul) and a police commissioner who work together to try to solve crimes that involve a prison.

    Aadai: Amala Paul plays the protagonist in the Rathna Kumar-directed Tamil thriller from 2019. Both the crowd and the reviewers responded well to the movie Aadai. Also Read: Rishab Shetty's hit film 'Kantara' screened at Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation-read report

    Adho Andha Paravai Pola: The action-adventure Adho Andha Paravai Pola will soon be released. Amala Paul, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Samir Kochhar are among its cast members, while KR Vinoth is its director. Also Read: MTV EMAs 2022: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to co-host biggest musical night-read details

     

