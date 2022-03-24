Hot Pictures: Post-divorce Kim Kardashian seen flaunting her perfect bikini body

Kim Kardashian's latest post seems to be from her Miami vacay in which she is posing in a blue bikini.

Kim Kardashian shared some fresh eye-catching pictures on Instagram. The 41-year-old siren was wearing a blue bikini from her SKIMS SWIM collection, which debuted online last week. The two-piece highlighted her ample breast, flat belly, and toned arms.



In the pictures, Kim Kardashian wore little makeup and wore her raven hair down as she stood on the balcony of her Miami hotel room carrying a bottle of cold drink.

In addition, the mother-of-four was spotted reclined on a white bed inside her high-rise hotel on Florida's coast. The caption reads: “Miami I miss u already!!"

The series of photographs showcase Kim’s hourglass figure and in one of the pictures, she is sprawled across the bed and looks sensual.



Kim was also seen a nude swimsuit. She looked sexy beyond belief in the hot photos, one of which has been taking a selfie, which showcases her curves. Kim captioned the photos: “dreams of paradise".



Kim Kardashian had recently also posted pictures of her coming out of the sea in a nude swimsuit. Kim looked perfect in this picture.

The photos have her looking at her sexy best as she walks out of the ocean with water splashing around her.



Kim Kardashian was proclaimed legally unmarried on March 1 for the uninitiated. After nearly seven years of marriage, she filed for divorce from West in February.