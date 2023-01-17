Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in cleavage-revealing black bikini; check out her latest post

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Monalisa sexy photos: She is a prominent actress in the Bhojpuri film industry, and continues to make news for her daring appearance. Take a look at her latest Instagram post

    Bigg Boss celebrity Monalisa is among the most attractive and skilled Indian television actresses. She is a fantastic performer as well as a fantastic fashionista.

    Monalisa has demonstrated her acting abilities in a variety of roles on television and in Bhojpuri films.

    The breathtaking photos and dancing videos she posts on social media frequently generate attention. She recently came to Instagram to show her gorgeous video, which she wore in a deep-neck grey blouse and denim shorts. Monalisa can be seen dancing to Pathaan's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the video. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Monalisa is breathtaking, and no one can deny that she is beautiful. Monalisa captioned her video: “Eagerly waiting for our #hot and #handsome Mr #pathaan ♥️♥️♥️…. ( can’t control emotions 🤷♀️) … loved the songs … loved the trailer … #pathaan fever 🤒… lovelylocations #choreography #song #physique #deepikapadukone #shahrukhkhan #damnhot #toogood #cantwaittowatch 25th jan #2023 #movie #action” 
     

    For the uninitiated, this video received 54k just in a few hours. Fans are becoming crazy seeing this hot video and sharing their reaction in the comment box section.
     

    Monalisa was once considered one of the most expensive and talented Bhojpuri actresses. Monalisa participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. After that, Monalisa started getting work in Bollywood and TV industry. After that, he worked on many projects.  Also Read: Why Mia Khalifa started working in Porn Industry? Here's what she said

