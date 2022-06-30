Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton expecting their first child; mom-to-be debuts baby bump at premiere

Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend-turned-fiancé, actor Zawe Ashton will soon become parents to a baby. Ashton was seen flaunting her baby bump on the red carpet of her film’s premiere on Wednesday night.

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton will soon become parents, as the couple is expecting their first child together. According to a report, Ashton is pregnant and she also debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of “Mr Malcolm’s List”. The premiere was held in New York City on Wednesday night. Zawe Ashton glowed in the gold gown that came with an off-shoulder and empire-waist and was stitched in chiffon fabric. Ashton’s face was beaming in her pregnancy glow as the actor, who is set to play ‘Julia Thistlewaite’ in her upcoming period drama, made her way down the red carpet.

Though Tom Hiddleston was not at the film’s premiere, Zawe Ashton was joined by co-stars Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto, Theo James and Seanad Gregory, as well as director Emma Holly Jones. ALSO READ: Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiancé Zawe Ashton can’t keep off each other

Earlier this month, Tom Hiddleston (41) had confirmed that he was engaged to Zawe Ashton (37). There were numerous speculations that went around their engagement, especially after their mushy-mushy appearance at the BAFTA awards 2022 that were held in March. ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

“I’m very happy,” Tom Hiddleston told Los Angeles Times on June 14 while finally confirming his engagement with Zawe Ashton. The engagement speculations were rife at the time of the BAFTA Awards when Ashton was photographed wearing a diamond ring.

