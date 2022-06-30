Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton expecting their first child; mom-to-be debuts baby bump at premiere

    First Published Jun 30, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend-turned-fiancé, actor Zawe Ashton will soon become parents to a baby. Ashton was seen flaunting her baby bump on the red carpet of her film’s premiere on Wednesday night.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton will soon become parents, as the couple is expecting their first child together. According to a report, Ashton is pregnant and she also debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of “Mr Malcolm’s List”. The premiere was held in New York City on Wednesday night.

    Zawe Ashton glowed in the gold gown that came with an off-shoulder and empire-waist and was stitched in chiffon fabric. Ashton’s face was beaming in her pregnancy glow as the actor, who is set to play ‘Julia Thistlewaite’ in her upcoming period drama, made her way down the red carpet.

    Image: Getty Images

    Though Tom Hiddleston was not at the film’s premiere, Zawe Ashton was joined by co-stars Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto, Theo James and Seanad Gregory, as well as director Emma Holly Jones.

    ALSO READ: Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiancé Zawe Ashton can’t keep off each other

    Image: Getty Images

    Earlier this month, Tom Hiddleston (41) had confirmed that he was engaged to Zawe Ashton (37). There were numerous speculations that went around their engagement, especially after their mushy-mushy appearance at the BAFTA awards 2022 that were held in March.

    ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    Image: Getty Images

    “I’m very happy,” Tom Hiddleston told Los Angeles Times on June 14 while finally confirming his engagement with Zawe Ashton. The engagement speculations were rife at the time of the BAFTA Awards when Ashton was photographed wearing a diamond ring.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tom Hiddleston was previously in a relationship with actor Susannah Fielding. The two were together from 2008 to 2011. He was also reportedly involved with Taylor Swift in 2016. Even after he split from the Grammy winner, Hiddleston had called her “an amazing woman” in an interview with GQ. However, in February 2017, the ‘Loki’ actor clarified that his brief relationship with Swift was “of course … real.” He went on to add: “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary RBA

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more RBA

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Hollywood Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan drb

    Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    R Madhavan Rocketry The Nambi Effect vs Aditya Roy Kapur Om box office Friday release drb

    Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot RBA

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot

    Recent Stories

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched From price to features know all details here gcw

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched; From price to features, know all details here

    Would take bullet for Putin Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage snt

    'Would take bullet for Putin': Former F1 boss Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage

    OnePlus Nord 2T Nothing Phone 1 xiaomi 12 motorola g42 5 smartphones to launch in July gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1) and more: 5 smartphones to launch in July

    football Its like coming home Happy Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan krn

    'It's like coming home': 'Happy' Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon