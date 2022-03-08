Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio escaped death on his way to meet Russian President Putin?

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio had a near-death experience while on his way to meet Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

    Image: Getty Images

    Leonardo DiCaprio was on his way to Russia when he nearly faced death in two freaky plane accidents. The legendary actor was on his way to meet the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, when the flight he was on board, had a freak accident, leaving the actor thinking that he was dead already.

    Image: Getty Images

    The incident is from the year 2010 when Leonardo DiCaprio had gone to Russia to attend a global summit on Tiger conservation. The ‘Don’t Look Up’ actor had met Vladimir Putin during the same summit.

    ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone

    Image: Getty Images

    Leonardo DiCaprio had revealed about the incident on Ellen DeGeneres’s show, a few years ago. Recalling the freaky episode of his life, he said that one of the engines of the flight he was onboard, had exploded and appeared like a ball of fire.

    Image: Getty Images

    "I was looking out of the window and the entire engine had turned into a fireball,” said the actor, further adding, "I kind of felt like I had already died and gone to heaven as nobody said anything.” The flight had to make an emergency landing, and at the time of landing, all the tyres of the aircraft had burst.

    Image: Getty Images

    "A person with less stable nerves could have decided against coming, could have read it as a sign - that it was not worth going," said Leonardo DiCaprio while speaking of his decision to take the third flight to reach Russia. And when he did reach Russia, he met Presiden Vladimir Putin in person at the summit. Leo also told him of his Russian genes.

    ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio’s PDA moments with girlfriend Camila Morrone get captured

