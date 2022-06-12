Jurassic World Dominion Day 2: Dinosaurs beat Deadpool 2, The Lion King, The Jungle Book at Indian market

Jurassic World Dominion has become the seventh biggest Hollywood opener at the box office. Continue reading to find out the top 10 openers.

Image: Official film poster

Jurassic World Dominion, which is considered to be the last film of the Jurassic World Series, has been rocking at the global as well as the Indian box office. The film has taken a great opening in the United States of America, and in India as well. Here, the film has got itself on the list of top 10 Hollywood films that have had the biggest opening in India. Compared to its opening day, the second day of the film’s release saw even better collections in India. And, with this, the film has ousted Disney's The Jungle Book from the list of top 10 highest-grossing movies on Day 1.

Image: Still from the trailer

The last film of the series: 'Jurassic World Dominion' is the last instalment of the series of films that started in the year 1993 with the movie being 'Jurassic Park'. The subsequent releases in this series are 'Jurassic World: Jurassic Park' (1997), 'Jurassic Park 3' (2001), 'Jurassic World' (2015) and 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018). There has been constant talk on social media about the film 'Jurassic World Dominion' getting the lowest rating among the films of this series, but the film is being liked by the audience. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Jurassic World Dominion leads way; see how Janhit Mein Jaari, 777 Charlie performed

Image: Still from the trailer

Big opening day collection in the US: Colin Trevorrow's directorial 'Jurassic World Dominion' has surprised everyone with an opening of around Rs 430 crore in the US on the first day. It is believed that this film will earn Rs 1016 crores in the first weekend and if this happens, then this film will become the third-highest weekend opening film of this series. The film 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', which was released before this film, made a record of earning Rs 102 billion at the box office.

Image: Still from the trailer

The film performs exceptionally well in India too: Here in India, the film 'Jurassic World Dominion' exploded with an opening of Rs 11.47 crore. The film's earnings got better on the second day. According to preliminary figures, the film earned Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday. With this, the total earnings of both the days of the film has gone up to Rs 22.97 crore. The first day opening of the film 'Jurassic World Dominion' in India is more than 'Deadpool 2', 'The Lion King', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'The Jungle Book’.

Image: Still from the trailer