Did ‘James Bond’ Daniel Craig once audition for a Bollywood film?
Hollywood legend Daniel Craig had once admitted that he loves to watch Bollywood movies. But did you know that he even auditioned for one?
There can never be another James Bond than Daniel Craig, come what may! The 007 actor is synonymous with being the best and the hottest movie spies of all time. With the finesse that he has played James Bond’s character for all these years, is impossible for anyone else to even come close to him, leave alone matching up or beating Daniel at it. He may have concluded his stint as the British spy with last year’s release ‘No Time To Die’ but Daniel will forever be the ‘James Bond’ for all of us, no matter what other role of another blockbuster film he does. But did you know that he admitted his love for watching Bollywood movies so much that he even auditioned for one in the past? And what if we tell you that it was for an Aamir Khan film? Believe us or not, that is what the truth is!
The actor who recently celebrated his 54th birthday had once auditioned for a Bollywood film starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, reportedly. The film was none other than Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Rang De Basanti’.
If media reports are to be believed, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra himself had once revealed that Daniel Craig had auditioned for James McKinley’s role who is shown as the young jailor in the film. He was the same jailor who had walked Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev for the hanging in the film.
In an old interview, Daniel Craig had admitted his love for Bollywood films. The English actor said, in an interview in 2015, that Bollywood films are all about “exuberance, the life, the celebration” that they showcase.
Another interesting lesser-known fact about the actor is that he, like most of us, is also a fan of Bollywood’s king khan, Shah Rukh Khan.
