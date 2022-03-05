Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did ‘James Bond’ Daniel Craig once audition for a Bollywood film?

    First Published Mar 5, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    Hollywood legend Daniel Craig had once admitted that he loves to watch Bollywood movies. But did you know that he even auditioned for one?

    Image: Getty Images

    There can never be another James Bond than Daniel Craig, come what may! The 007 actor is synonymous with being the best and the hottest movie spies of all time. With the finesse that he has played James Bond’s character for all these years, is impossible for anyone else to even come close to him, leave alone matching up or beating Daniel at it. He may have concluded his stint as the British spy with last year’s release ‘No Time To Die’ but Daniel will forever be the ‘James Bond’ for all of us, no matter what other role of another blockbuster film he does. But did you know that he admitted his love for watching Bollywood movies so much that he even auditioned for one in the past? And what if we tell you that it was for an Aamir Khan film? Believe us or not, that is what the truth is!

    Image: Getty Images

    The actor who recently celebrated his 54th birthday had once auditioned for a Bollywood film starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, reportedly. The film was none other than Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Rang De Basanti’.

    ALSO READ: BAFTA 2022: Longlist of nominees out; Belfast, West Side Story, No Time to Die on the list

    Image: Getty Images

    If media reports are to be believed, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra himself had once revealed that Daniel Craig had auditioned for James McKinley’s role who is shown as the young jailor in the film. He was the same jailor who had walked Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev for the hanging in the film.

    Image: Getty Images

    In an old interview, Daniel Craig had admitted his love for Bollywood films. The English actor said, in an interview in 2015, that Bollywood films are all about “exuberance, the life, the celebration” that they showcase.

    Image: Getty Images

    Another interesting lesser-known fact about the actor is that he, like most of us, is also a fan of Bollywood’s king khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

    ALSO READ: This is the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition; only 300 will ever be made

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    I am a proud Ukrainian Mila Kunis gets emotional raises 3 million to help Ukraine RCB

    ‘I am a proud Ukrainian’, Mila Kunis gets emotional, raises $3 million to help Ukraine

    Jhund What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read RCB

    Jhund: What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read

    Jalsa Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch RCB

    Jalsa: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Recent Stories

    Nassar birthday special 7 lesser-known facts about Baahubali Bijjaladeva drb

    Nassar birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about Baahubali’s Bijjaladeva

    Women Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms RCB

    Women's Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms

    Manipur Election 2022: time, date, key constituencies, candidates voting percentage-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: Voting underway for 22 constituencies in second phase

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 28 preview: Manchester Derby, arsenal, liverpool, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham united, leicester city-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 28 preview: All eyes on Manchester Derby as Top-4 race heats up

    Celeb Spotted Malaika Arora Ranbir Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor stars spotted out and about drb

    Celeb Spotted: Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor; stars spotted out and about

    Recent Videos

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon
    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon