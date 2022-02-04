  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Stepped out in a flowy purple backless dress, Urfi Javed got the temperature soaring in Mumbai on Friday.

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    Actor Urfi Javed knows how to make the heads turn, every time she steps out. The actor who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT has been in the news for her choice of dresses. Urfi has always gone a step bolder with her attires, wearing dresses that display her cheeky side.

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    Whether it is about wearing a pink satin top and skirt with a thigh-high slit or the numerous cutout dresses she has often worn, Urfi’s clothes are always the topic of discussion on social media.

    ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    On Friday, Urfi Javed was papped by the photographers in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. The actor was seen at Veera Desai Industrial Estate, flaunting her curves in a flowy purple dress.

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    When it is about going bold with the dressing sense, Urfi Javed knows her game pretty well. She never misses out on a chance of flaunting her body by mostly wearing atrocious dresses.

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    Urfi Javed wore a dark purple flowy backless dress. The bottom of the dress had high slits on both sides and was made out of see-through chiffon-type fabric. Inside that, she wore something that appeared like a mini-skirt. A mauve-coloured belt held her dress from the back. The outfit also had a hint of neon green, adding a pop of colour to it.

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    For her hair, she tied her tresses in a messy bun. She had curled flicks that covered the sides of her face.

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    Urfi Javed wore a simple silver chain with a green stud as the only piece of accessory. To complete her look, she opted for a tan-brown block wheel with transparent straps.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed seen in a printed saree with a cutout blouse; see pics

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    As for the make-up, Urfi Javed added drama to her eyes with smokey eyeshadow. She chose a shade of nude for the lips that matched perfectly with her dress.

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    Urfi Javed has always been on the target of the trolls, every time she has worn a bold dress. And this time too, social media users had a lot to say about her purple outfit. One of the users commented as to how her dress’s fabric appears to be similar to the fabric that is used for mandap decoration in weddings.

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    While the social media users often troll her, Urfi Javed does not seem to be offended by them. Recently, when she was asked if she is worried that people troller her dressing sense, she said that she doe not care about what people think of her.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership RCB

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership

    Akshay Kumar Prithviraj lands in soup again Karni Sena seeks ban on film for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

    Recent Stories

    Will Women's IPL finally get underway from 2023? Here's what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has to say-ayh

    Will Women's IPL finally get underway from 2023? Here's what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has to say

    UP Election 2022: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters-dnm

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest' - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest'

    CISCE to declare ICSE ISC semester 1 exam on February 7 here s how to download marksheet gcw

    CISCE to declare ICSE, ISC semester 1 exam results on February 7; here's how to download marksheet

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 4 preview: Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Manchester United, West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 4 preview: Defending champion Leicester faces Nottingham, Tottenham wary of Brighton

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon