Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics

Stepped out in a flowy purple backless dress, Urfi Javed got the temperature soaring in Mumbai on Friday.

Actor Urfi Javed knows how to make the heads turn, every time she steps out. The actor who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT has been in the news for her choice of dresses. Urfi has always gone a step bolder with her attires, wearing dresses that display her cheeky side.

Whether it is about wearing a pink satin top and skirt with a thigh-high slit or the numerous cutout dresses she has often worn, Urfi’s clothes are always the topic of discussion on social media. ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

On Friday, Urfi Javed was papped by the photographers in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. The actor was seen at Veera Desai Industrial Estate, flaunting her curves in a flowy purple dress.

When it is about going bold with the dressing sense, Urfi Javed knows her game pretty well. She never misses out on a chance of flaunting her body by mostly wearing atrocious dresses.

Urfi Javed wore a dark purple flowy backless dress. The bottom of the dress had high slits on both sides and was made out of see-through chiffon-type fabric. Inside that, she wore something that appeared like a mini-skirt. A mauve-coloured belt held her dress from the back. The outfit also had a hint of neon green, adding a pop of colour to it.

For her hair, she tied her tresses in a messy bun. She had curled flicks that covered the sides of her face.

Urfi Javed wore a simple silver chain with a green stud as the only piece of accessory. To complete her look, she opted for a tan-brown block wheel with transparent straps. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed seen in a printed saree with a cutout blouse; see pics

As for the make-up, Urfi Javed added drama to her eyes with smokey eyeshadow. She chose a shade of nude for the lips that matched perfectly with her dress.

Urfi Javed has always been on the target of the trolls, every time she has worn a bold dress. And this time too, social media users had a lot to say about her purple outfit. One of the users commented as to how her dress’s fabric appears to be similar to the fabric that is used for mandap decoration in weddings.