    Benedict Cumberbatch Birthday: ‘Dr Strange’ once lived in India? Read 5 lesser-known facts his fans must know

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 8:09 AM IST

    If you are a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch, here are five lesser-known facts about the actor that his fans must know of. On this birthday, we bring you some interesting information on ‘Dr Strange’; check out.

    Image: Getty Images

    Over all these years, Benedict Cumberbatch has grown to become one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. Known best for his characters of ‘Dr Strange’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’, the actor is one of the finest English actors who have time and again, left the audience impressed with their performance. A two-time Academy Award winner, he has won multiple accolades throughout his career The actor does not only holds an experience with films but also comes with a  strong theatre background. He has also lent his voice to multiple animated movies including ‘The Jungle Book’ where he voiced Sher Khan’s character. Meanwhile, as the actor celebrates his birthday on July 19, here are some lesser-known facts that his fans must know about; check out.

    Image: Getty Images

    Not an actor; he wanted to become a lawyer: Benedict Cumberbatch was born into a family of artists, but he himself never thought at first that he will become an actor. In fact, even his parents did not wish him to get into acting. Benedict dreamt of becoming a lawyer. During a 2015 interview, the actor himself revealed that he wanted to become a lawyer, that too a criminal lawyer. However, life had different plans for him and he too landed up in acting, becoming one of the finest actors in the world.

    Image: Getty Images

    Benedict Cumberbatch lived in India for a year: What many would not know is that he nearly spent a year in India. During this time in India, he thought of doing social service and decided to teach English to people in a Tibetan monastery in Darjeeling. The idea of meditation had always fascinated him. Thus, he decided to come to India and live in a Buddhist monastery for a while.

    Image: Getty Images

    He was once nearly kidnapped in South Africa: While in South Africa for the filming of ‘To The Ends of The World’, Benedict Cumberbatch and his two co-stars decided to go for scuba diving near Mozambique. On their return, they were stopped and surrounded in between by unidentified men. Recalling the episode, Benedict once said that his life was in threat at that time and that he also got into an argument with those men. However, things panned out safe and he was later able to get out of the situation.

    Image: Getty Images

    Colour-changing eyes: Benedict Cumberbatch's eye colour changes constantly. Actually, this is due to a rare condition. Benedict has heterochromia, a rare condition that is not harmful. It is because of this condition that his eyes sometimes appear to be green or blue.

    Image: Getty Images

    A painter too: Apart from being an actor who once wanted to become a criminal lawyer, Benedict Cumberbatch is a painter too. He went to the Harrow School in London on scholarship; the actor has made several portraits using oil colours. In fact, not just acting, but he excels in music too. The actor knows how to play the violin.

