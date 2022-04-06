Andrew Garfield breaks up with girlfriend Alyssa Miller, a month after their red carpet debut?

Andrew Garfield and his model girlfriend Alyssa Miller have called it quits, reportedly. The two had marked their red carpet debut a month ago.

Actor Andrew Garfield and fashion model Alyssa Miller are no longer a thing anymore. The two have reportedly called it quits, a month after they made their first public appearance together on the red carpet. A report of E! News, quoting a source, claimed that Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller put an end to their relationship some time ago. The ‘Spider-Man’ actor and the sports Illustrated model decided to end their relationship, which came to the fore days before the release of Marvel Studios' ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Tom Holland in the lead.

Now that Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller are no longer together, how are things between the two post their rumoured break-up? "Things remain amicable," claimed a source as per the report. ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

A couple of days ago, on Monday, Alyssa Miller had taken to Instagram to address the speculation about her and Andrew Garfield’s break-up through a post. She said that while they are no longer an item, she made it utterly clear that they continue to be on good terms.

"If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," Alyssa captioned a photo of the two of them mugging for the camera. "Lol love you AG," she wrote in the post. ALSO READ: Was Andrew Garfield once told he wasn’t ‘handsome’ enough for a role?

