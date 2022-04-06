Andrew Garfield breaks up with girlfriend Alyssa Miller, a month after their red carpet debut?
Andrew Garfield and his model girlfriend Alyssa Miller have called it quits, reportedly. The two had marked their red carpet debut a month ago.
Image: Getty Images
Actor Andrew Garfield and fashion model Alyssa Miller are no longer a thing anymore. The two have reportedly called it quits, a month after they made their first public appearance together on the red carpet.
A report of E! News, quoting a source, claimed that Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller put an end to their relationship some time ago. The ‘Spider-Man’ actor and the sports Illustrated model decided to end their relationship, which came to the fore days before the release of Marvel Studios' ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Tom Holland in the lead.
Image: Getty Images
Now that Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller are no longer together, how are things between the two post their rumoured break-up? "Things remain amicable," claimed a source as per the report.
Image: Getty Images
A couple of days ago, on Monday, Alyssa Miller had taken to Instagram to address the speculation about her and Andrew Garfield’s break-up through a post. She said that while they are no longer an item, she made it utterly clear that they continue to be on good terms.
Image: Getty Images
"If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," Alyssa captioned a photo of the two of them mugging for the camera. "Lol love you AG," she wrote in the post.
Image: Getty Images
The photograph that Alyssa Miller used appeared to be from the day when they made their first public appearance together at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 27.