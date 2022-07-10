Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how much Ranbir Kapoor scored in 10th exam; know Alia Bhatt's education qualification

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor disclosed his class 10 board exam grade of 53.4 per cent in a fun video. Check out Alia Bhatt Kapoor's marks

    Did you know that Ranbir Kapoor, undoubtedly the most gifted actor in Bollywood, was the first kid in his family to graduate from class 10? Yes. When questioned about his class 10 grade in a recent chat, he said, "53.4%," and added, "When my results came in, my family was so thrilled that they kept a great celebration for me." 
     

    The first boy in my family to complete his tenth-grade examinations is me. The fans will undoubtedly be startled by this knowledge. They didn't have any hopes. 
     

    Ranbir, who is doing all in his power to promote his movie, most recently worked with Dolly Singh, a social media influencer. When asked about his class ten board examinations in the humorous video with "Raju Ki Mummy," the actor said that he had received a score of 53.4 per cent. He also said that he had passed class 10 examinations, becoming the first male in his family to do so.
     

    “When my results came, my family was so happy that they kept a huge party for me. They had no expectations. I am the first boy in my family who passed his 10th exams,” he said. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city

    Ranbir recently discussed his first time sharing a screen with Vaani Kapoor and remarked, "We truly loved each other's company. I found what she did in "Shamshera" to be extremely remarkable, and I'm interested to see what people will make of her performance and character. People will have to watch the movie to really grasp her significance since she plays a very essential part. Also Read: Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    Alia Bhatt, the newest Kapoor family's newest member, barely has a 10th-grade education; according to reports, she did not even complete her 12th grade. She quit college to pursue acting. She is currently one of B Town's most well-known and prominent actresses. Also Read: Video: Disha Patani gets trolled for her bizarre outfit; netizen calls her 'plastic monster'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed RBA

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse RBA

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

    Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release details drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    Ram Charan wife Upasana Kamineni doesnot want to become a mother yet Here is why drb

    Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni doesn’t want to become a mother yet? Here’s why

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast drb

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Is Manchester United under pressure from sponsors to retain him?-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Is Manchester United under pressure from sponsors to retain him?

    Is Alia Bhatt jealous of Deepika Padukone? Here's what netizens think; read comments RBA

    Is Alia Bhatt jealous of Deepika Padukone? Here's what netizens think; read comments

    Eid al Adha 2022 7 effective natural ways to detox after Bakrid feast gcw

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: 7 effective, natural ways to detox your body

    Ma Kali's blessings always with India, says PM Modi amid Kaali poster row

    Ma Kali's blessings always with India, says PM Modi amid poster row

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Vince McMahon to meet John Cena for a possible match - Reports-ayh

    WWE: Vince McMahon to meet John Cena for a possible match - Reports

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon