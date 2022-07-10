Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

    A short while ago, Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Alia Bhatt at the airport as she landed in Mumbai. However, Ranbir got massively trolled for looking drunk; take a look
     

    Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Alia Bhatt at the airport as she landed in Mumbai, the city of dreams. The soon-to-be mother had spent many weeks away from her nation because she had been busy filming her first Hollywood movie, "Heart Of Stone." 
     

    She recently finished the shot and returned to the bay. Ranbir was at the airport to welcome his ladylove home, acting like the ideal husband.

    When Alia spotted him in the car, she was ecstatic and shocked. She entered the vehicle and gave him an enthusiastic embrace as he grinned broadly.
     

    Alia Bhatt was in for a surprise as Ranbir had already been waiting for her arrival at the airport. Just a couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt had slammed reports of Ranbir going to pick Alia from her shoot location.

    However, she was in for a pleasant surprise when she saw him in the car. While it was a merry reunion of two lovebirds and soon-to-be parents, it is sad to see Ranbir getting massive flak online. It's for his posture and his drunk look. Also Read: Hot pictures: Malaika Arora or Esha Gupta, who’s got a sexier bod?

    Ranbir had been anticipating Alia Bhatt's arrival at the airport, so she was in for a surprise. A few days ago, Alia Bhatt criticised rumours that Ranbir had driven to the location of Alia's filming to pick her up. While the reunion of the two lovers and soon-to-be parents was joyful, watching Ranbir receiving a lot of internet criticism is heartbreaking. It's due to his stance and drunken appearance. She was pleasantly surprised when she saw him in the car, though. Also Read: Eid-al-Adha 2022: Take fashion cue from Esha Gupta to Ananya Panday for Bakrid

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release details drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    Ram Charan wife Upasana Kamineni doesnot want to become a mother yet Here is why drb

    Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni doesn’t want to become a mother yet? Here’s why

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast drb

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast

    Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas next drb

    Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas’s next?

    Video Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding drb

    Video: Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding

    Recent Stories

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature may alert users about danger Here s how gcw

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature, may alert users about danger; Here's how

    Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Wedding Pictures Out: The couple tied the knot in Argra RBA

    Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Wedding Pictures Out: The couple tied the knot in Argra

    Sri Lanka crisis: PM quits, President flees, protests continue; top updates

    Sri Lanka crisis: PM quits, President flees, protests continue; top updates

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy sacks envoy to India, calls it normal rotation'

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy sacks envoy to India, calls it normal rotation'

    Eid al Adha 2022 Wishes images to share with your family and friends on Bakrid gcw

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Wishes, images to share with your family and friends on Bakrid

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon