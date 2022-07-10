Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his DRUNK look at airport; Alia Bhatt landed in the city

A short while ago, Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Alia Bhatt at the airport as she landed in Mumbai. However, Ranbir got massively trolled for looking drunk; take a look



Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Alia Bhatt at the airport as she landed in Mumbai, the city of dreams. The soon-to-be mother had spent many weeks away from her nation because she had been busy filming her first Hollywood movie, "Heart Of Stone."



She recently finished the shot and returned to the bay. Ranbir was at the airport to welcome his ladylove home, acting like the ideal husband.

When Alia spotted him in the car, she was ecstatic and shocked. She entered the vehicle and gave him an enthusiastic embrace as he grinned broadly.



Alia Bhatt was in for a surprise as Ranbir had already been waiting for her arrival at the airport. Just a couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt had slammed reports of Ranbir going to pick Alia from her shoot location.

However, she was in for a pleasant surprise when she saw him in the car. While it was a merry reunion of two lovebirds and soon-to-be parents, it is sad to see Ranbir getting massive flak online. It's for his posture and his drunk look.