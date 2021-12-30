Here's how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth

TV actor Dilip Joshi has been in the news since last night after he said in an interview that he doesn't want to quit the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and denied all rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi has been grabbing headlines since yesterday post his interview with a media house where he reportedly shared that his show is doing well and would not quit for something else. Also that, he gets offers from other shows.



The show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air for 13 years now, one of the world’s longest-running daily family shows. The show has seen many new faces replacing the old ones till now. Dilip Joshi, who is fondly known by his character Jethalal in the show, has become a household name.

Besides this show, Dilip Joshi has worked in many Bollywood films with big stars like Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun and many more.



Besides Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi also did many TV shows like Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau.



Today we talk about the net worth of Dilip Joshi, which we learned from various sources from the internet. According to networthdekho.com, Dilip Joshi has earned five mn USD, around Rs 37 crores.

