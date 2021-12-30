  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth

    First Published Dec 30, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV actor Dilip Joshi has been in the news since last night after he said in an interview that he doesn't want to quit the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and denied all rumours

    Here how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth RCB

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi has been grabbing headlines since yesterday post his interview with a media house where he reportedly shared that his show is doing well and would not quit for something else. Also that, he gets offers from other shows.
     

    Here how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth RCB

    The show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air for 13 years now, one of the world’s longest-running daily family shows. The show has seen many new faces replacing the old ones till now. Dilip Joshi, who is fondly known by his character Jethalal in the show, has become a household name. 

    Here how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth RCB

    Besides this show, Dilip Joshi has worked in many Bollywood films with big stars like Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun and many more.
     

    Here how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth RCB

    Besides Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi also did many TV shows like Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau.
     

    Here how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth RCB

    Today we talk about the net worth of Dilip Joshi, which we learned from various sources from the internet. According to networthdekho.com, Dilip Joshi has earned five mn USD, around Rs 37 crores.
     

    Here how much Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is paid per episode; know his net worth RCB

    According to reports, for the role of Jethalal, Dilip charges Rs 1.50 lakhs per episode. He is reportedly the highest-paid actor on the show. The actor allegedly owns two expensive cars like Audi Q7, Rs 80 lakh, and a Toyota Innova, Rs 14 lakh. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Upset Sonam Kapoor criticises BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, calls him ignorant, illiterate; read details RCB

    Upset Sonam Kapoor criticises BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, calls him ignorant, illiterate; read details

    Nora Fatehi LOL moment when paparazzi called her Nora paaji RCB

    Nora Fatehi's 'LOL' moment when paparazzi called her ‘Nora paaji’ and not ‘behenji’ (Watch)

    Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung aka V: Burj Khalifa lights up on BTS star's 26th birthday RCB

    Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung aka V: Burj Khalifa lights up on BTS star's 26th birthday

    Is Malayalam star Dileep in trouble again? Police reopen actress abduction case RCB

    Is Malayalam star Dileep in trouble again? Police reopen actress abduction case

    Here how Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie, feels about allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth RCB

    Here's how Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie, feels about allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth

    Recent Stories

    Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics-dnm

    Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records-ayh

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records

    Upset Sonam Kapoor criticises BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, calls him ignorant, illiterate; read details RCB

    Upset Sonam Kapoor criticises BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, calls him ignorant, illiterate; read details

    Remembering Havildar Naren Chandra Das who escorted Dalai Lama while he was fleeing

    Remembering the Havildar who helped Dalai Lama escape Chinese

    Recent Videos

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon
    chinese province jilin offers 200000 yuan baby loan to counter shrinking population

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

    Video Icon
    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots-ycb

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots

    Video Icon
    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States nurse sandra lindsay is now a vaccine activist

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, is now a vaccine activist

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship - Juan Ferrando-ah

    ISL 2021-22: "ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon