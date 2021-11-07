  • Facebook
    Here's how Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao helped him post his divorce from Reena Dutta

    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 4:04 PM IST
    Today, November 7 is Kiran Rao's birthday; we got an old interview where Aamir Khan talks about Kiran Rao and how she helped him during his separation from first wife, Reena Dutta

    Producer and popular screenwriter Kiran Rao turns 48 today, November 7. A few months ago, Kiran Rao, who was married to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, divorced after 16 years of marrige. She started her career as an assistant director for the film Lagaan, which Ashutosh Gowariker directed. 
     

    Kiran and Aamir Khan got married in 2005 after divorcing his first wife Reena Dutta. Later, the couple released a joint statement on social media saying that their divorce is not an end, but the start of a new journey. They also came on camera and talked to their fans and followers about the same. Also Read: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao together at a wedding; surprise guests with their joint entrance
     

    Today, we found an old interview of Khan where he talked about how Kiran Rao was by his side after parting from Reena Dutta. Aamir said that during his first divorce he was alone and in trauma when Kiran called they talked for more than two hours, and when Aamir put the phone down, he said to himself, "My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her (Kiran Rao)." Hence, they instantly clicked and became closer.
     

    Aamir Khan once mentioned that Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta that they are strong women. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir has two children from Reena Dutta, daughter Ira and son Junaid.
     

    In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, Kiran Rao mentioned that it was a challenge to fit into Aamir Khan’s life because of the superstar. Also Read: Why Aamir Khan divorced Kiran Rao? Will Aamir Khan remarry? Brother Faissal reveals all

