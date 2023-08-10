Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 side effects of dehydration: need for adequate water

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 8:45 PM IST

    Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an insufficient amount of water to maintain normal bodily functions. The side effects of dehydration can range from mild to severe, depending on the degree of dehydration. Some common side effects of dehydration include.

    Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an insufficient amount of water to maintain normal bodily functions. 

    The side effects of dehydration can range from mild to severe, depending on the degree of dehydration. Some common side effects of dehydration include.

    Thirst: This is one of the earliest signs of dehydration. Your body signals you to drink more fluids to replenish lost water.

    Dry Mouth and Dry Skin: As your body loses water, you may experience dryness in your mouth and on your skin.

    Fatigue and Weakness: Dehydration can result in a drop in blood volume, leading to reduced oxygen delivery to cells and tissues, which can cause feelings of tiredness and weakness.

    Dizziness and Lightheadedness: Insufficient fluid levels can lead to reduced blood flow to the brain, causing dizziness and lightheadedness.

    Rapid Heartbeat and Rapid Breathing: Dehydration can cause your heart to work harder to maintain blood pressure, leading to a faster heartbeat. Rapid breathing is another mechanism your body uses to try to compensate for reduced fluid levels.

    Headache: Dehydration can trigger headaches due to reduced blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain.

    Muscle Cramps: Electrolyte imbalances resulting from dehydration can lead to muscle cramps, especially in hot conditions or during physical activity.

    Decreased Urination: When you're dehydrated, your body tries to conserve water by producing less urine. This can lead to infrequent urination and a decrease in urine output.

    Confusion and Irritability: Dehydration can affect cognitive function and mood, leading to confusion, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

