Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2023: Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Shriya Saran and others walk the red carpet in style

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Several well-known actors and actresses from cinema and television attended the Hall of Fame Awards. Let's look at Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2023 red carpet photos. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    While top Bollywood and television celebrities attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar 2023 celebration, numerous celebs attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2023 held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor looked dapper as he attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image3

    Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao looked handsome as he posed for cameras at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kanika Kapoor in a golden saree, attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh, in a sexy red gown, attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nargis Fakhri looked stunning as she attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dia Mirza in a beautiful Banarasi saree at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji looked gorgeous at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mouni Roy, in a sexy blue gown attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 
     

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actress Kajol donned a stunning saree at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Hina Khan attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards in a mesh gown. Hina appears to be in her ability to carry it off.  

    article_image14

    Sidharth Malhotra in white and black suit at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya Saran looks perfect in a copper high-slit gown at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image16

    Sobhita Dhulipala posed for the camera at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    article_image17

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapur posed for the camera at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star AHA

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star

    KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya's 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details vma

    KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya’s 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details

    Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience AHA

    Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience

    Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details vma

    Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details

    Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini AHA

    Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini

    Recent Stories

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 22

    From the India Gate: Mutiny at 'Home', Vande dilemma and more

    Plea in Supreme Court seeks probe into killings of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf

    'Threat to democracy...' Plea in Supreme Court seeks probe into killings of Atiq, Ashraf

    Baba Siddique Iftar party: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Preity Zinta and others in traditional attire (Photos) RBA

    Baba Siddique Iftar party: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Preity Zinta and others in traditional attire (Photos)

    Check out these 5 food tips to lose weight easily AHA

    Check out these 5 food tips to lose weight easily

    Here are three herbs to make your summers more energized vma

    Here are three herbs to make your summers more energized

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon