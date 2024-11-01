Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party: Model turns E.T. this year; check out the pictures

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party: The celebrity debuted the outfit on the carpet at her 23rd annual Halloween party in NYC on Thursday. Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz played E.T. and E.T., respectively, in a scene from Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi film.

Heidi Klum is well-known for both her yearly Halloween party and the stunning costumes she wears to it. For the 23rd instalment of the event, Klum and her husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, dressed as E.T., the extraterrestrial from Steven Spielberg's 1982 blockbuster film.



Klum's attire included a lighted first finger on her left hand, exactly like the original figure, and a blonde wig that matched her own. However, Klum was not the only celebrity who dressed like E.T.

Guests took selfies with Heidi Klum in costume during Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party, presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video, at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024, in New York City.

