Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party: Model turns E.T. this year; check out the pictures

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party: The celebrity debuted the outfit on the carpet at her 23rd annual Halloween party in NYC on Thursday. Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz played E.T. and E.T., respectively, in a scene from Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi film.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Heidi Klum is well-known for both her yearly Halloween party and the stunning costumes she wears to it. For the 23rd instalment of the event, Klum and her husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, dressed as E.T., the extraterrestrial from Steven Spielberg's 1982 blockbuster film.
 

article_image2

Klum's attire included a lighted first finger on her left hand, exactly like the original figure, and a blonde wig that matched her own. However, Klum was not the only celebrity who dressed like E.T.

article_image3

Guests took selfies with Heidi Klum in costume during Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party, presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video, at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024, in New York City. 

article_image4

(L-R) Sofie Dossi and Zach Justice attend Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024, in New York City.

article_image5

Bethenny Frankel attended Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party, presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video, at The Venue on Music Row.

article_image6

(L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row.

article_image7

Charli D'Amelio attends Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City.

article_image8

Alex Consani attends Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024.

article_image9

Mei Pang attends Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City.

article_image10

Clawdeena attends Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City.

article_image11

Thomas Hayo attends Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024.

article_image12

Nicole Scherzinger attends Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Report Day 1: Did Kartik Aaryan's movie BEAT Ajay Devgn's film? RBA

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Report Day 1: Did Kartik Aaryan's movie BEAT Ajay Devgn's film?

L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie dmn

L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie

Actor Daali Dhananjay announces marriage to longtime love Dhanyata; Engagement photos go viral vkp

Actor Daali Dhananjay announces marriage to longtime love Dhanyata; Engagement photos go viral

Pushpa 2 new poster out: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali gift for all RBA

Pushpa 2 new poster out: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali gift for all

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra alleges Vivian Dsena contacted him before show start NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra alleges Vivian Dsena contacted him before show start

Recent Stories

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Report Day 1: Did Kartik Aaryan's movie BEAT Ajay Devgn's film? RBA

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Report Day 1: Did Kartik Aaryan's movie BEAT Ajay Devgn's film?

Diwali 2024: Delhi sees over 300 fire-related incidents; smog pushes AQI to 'very poor' range AJR

Diwali 2024: Delhi sees over 300 fire-related incidents; smog pushes AQI to 'very poor' range

IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone' snt

IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone'

SHOCKING! India may face staggering 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate crisis, study finds shk

SHOCKING! India may face staggering 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate crisis, study finds

L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie dmn

L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon